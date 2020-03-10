BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The region's first case of coronavirus COVID-19 was confirmed this afternoon in Sullivan County.
The virus was confirmed through lab testing by the Tennessee Department of Health, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
Most people who get COVID-19 appear to have mild symptoms. But the virus can become dangerous for some, particularly older patients and people with weaker immune systems and other medical conditions.
To avoid contracting the virus, wash your hands often; avoid touching your face and getting close to folks who are sick; and stay home when you are sick. See the Regional Health Department’s website for more information.
