ABINGDON, Va. — An inmate at Red Onion State Prison already serving a life sentence for murder was sentenced last week to an additional six years in federal prison for sending threatening letters to two federal judges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

Mitchell Norbert Nicholas, 41, was convicted in August 2019 of two counts of mailing threats to injure another person and two counts of threatening to murder a United States judge with the intent to impede, intimidate or interfere with their performance of official duties, or with the intent to retaliate against such judge on the performance of their official duties, the release states.

Nicholas was originally serving a murder sentence at Red Onion after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2007. While incarcerated, he mailed letters to a U.S. magistrate judge and a U.S. district court judge, which threatened to kill them, according to the release.

