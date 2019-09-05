As Hurricane Dorian moves up the Carolinas and toward southeastern Virginia, people in the Bristol area are stepping up to assist affected communities.
The American Red Cross already deployed a handful of responders from Northeast Tennessee to impacted parts of East Coast, and the Red Cross chapter in Bristol, Virginia, continues to monitor the storm and prepare to help if called upon.
“Probably in the next 24 to 72 hours we’ll have a better sense or idea of what we’ll be doing,” Bill Grennell, executive director of the American Red Cross Mountain Empire chapter, said Thursday morning. His chapter is based in Bristol and includes several Southwest Virginia counties.
With an emergency response vehicle and volunteers on standby, Grennell said his chapter is ready to assist. Their response may include four to 10 volunteers from the area and involve traveling to the Carolinas or Southeast Virginia, depending on the storm’s impacts, he said.
The Red Cross sent 50 responders on the Tennessee side of the border to impacted communities from Florida to the Carolinas, said Sherri McKinney, director of communications for the American Red Cross in Tennessee.
Five of those responders are from the Northeast Tennessee region, which includes Bristol and Sullivan County, said McKinney, who spoke on the phone Thursday from Orlando, Florida, where she was deployed in response to the storm.
The responsibilities of Tennessee’s responders include driving emergency vehicles, sheltering people in affected communities and providing health services and information technology support, McKinney said.
On Thursday, Dorian continued to move along the South Carolina coast, where the Category 2 hurricane battered communities with flooding, storm surge and high winds. The storm is expected to reach the North Carolina coast and southeastern Virginia between Thursday and Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is not forecasted to affect weather in the Tri-Cities.
More broadly, more than 1,900 American Red Cross responders are supporting relief efforts in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to a news release. So far, the Red Cross and other groups have provided more than 24,000 cumulative overnight stays and 19,000 meals and snacks to people impacted by the hurricane.
A team of Bristol, Virginia, firefighters traveled to Chesterfield, Virginia, on Thursday to help crews preparing for Dorian’s impacts on the state.
“Our crews are mission ready and willing to assist anyone in need,” the Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association wrote in a Facebook post.
The Bristol Motor Speedway also offered a local response to Dorian this week by opening up its Medallion Campground to hurricane evacuees, who are welcome to stay at no cost. As of Thursday, only one man stayed at the campground as a result of the hurricane. He was leaving Thursday, and no other new evacuees had arrived, according to Anthony Vestal, director of communications at BMS.
Dorian devastated the Bahamas earlier this week as a Category 5 hurricane. The death toll in the Bahamas climbed to at least 30 on Thursday and news outlets reported the storm destroyed an estimated 13,000 homes on the islands.
