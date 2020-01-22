ABINGDON, Va. — Before authorities charged a Saltville woman this week with robbing and murdering an elderly Glade Spring woman, law enforcement searched her mother’s house and found a handgun they believe is tied to the shooting, according to court documents.
Karen Lou Holmes, 48, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges came as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Alberta Susan Warren, a 79-year-old found dead in her vehicle off Widener Valley Road in Washington County on Jan. 16.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said at a news conference Tuesday that authorities believe the two women knew each other for several years and were involved in a drug conspiracy.
A criminal complaint obtained Wednesday summarizes interviews law enforcement conducted with Holmes, her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend during the investigation.
Detective Thomas Chapman’s investigation into Warren’s death led him to speak with Holmes on Jan. 17, according to the complaint filed in general district court. Holmes told Chapman she met with Warren the day before and took pills to give Warren for a debt she owed her, the complaint states.
On Jan. 20, a man identified in the complaint as the boyfriend of Holmes’ daughter, told Capt. Jason Shepherd that Holmes told him she’d pay him if he got rid of a gun. She then told him where to find it, the complaint states.
The man also told officers that his girlfriend told him she believed her mother robbed and shot Warren, according to the complaint. The boyfriend also told police about a handgun Holmes’ father previously gave her.
On the same day, Chapman obtained a search warrant for Holmes’ residence in Saltville, where a handgun and other items authorities believe were in her possession at the time of the shooting were recovered, the documents state.
After police executed the search, Holmes’ daughter and her boyfriend were shown pictures of the items found at the residence, and they identified them as belonging to Holmes, according to the complaint.
The daughter also said “she has heard Karen on several occasions talk about robbing Alberta Susan Warren,” Chapman wrote in the complaint.
The sheriff said during the news conference Tuesday that Warren was known to carry large amounts of cash.
According to the arrest warrant, Holmes is accused of taking a purse and $7,000 from Warren.
Holmes told officers she is “absolutely innocent,” according to the court documents.
She was first arrested Jan. 17 in Smyth County on a charge of felony possession of a Schedule I/II drug and is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Holmes has a lengthy criminal record in several states and has used aliases including Karen Taylor and Karen Wilson, Andis said Tuesday.
