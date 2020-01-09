An initial denial of parole was made Thursday for a Bristol, Tennessee man convicted in the 1989 strangulation death of a 15-year-old girl outside a popular skating rink in Bristol.
Jack Shuttle is seeking parole after he received a life sentence on a first-degree murder conviction. On Thursday, Shuttle, who is currently incarcerated in the Tennessee Department of Corrections system, sought to be released. A hearing was held via camera.
Shuttle said he was sorry for the death of Brandi Sims, who was his former girlfriend at the time, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Sims’ mother, father, stepfather, stepmother and brother were present with Staubus at the Board of Parole office in Johnson City. The mother’s best friend and the victim-witness coordinator for the prosecutor’s office were also present.
Staubus said the girl’s mother and the mother’s best friend gave emotional statements about the death.
At the prison, Shuttle’s sister and brother, who gave statements, were also present.
On the night of Dec. 28, 1989, Shuttle, then 20, went to the lobby of the Skate Fun in Bristol. He was loitering about the lobby when Sims and a friend entered, according to appeals court records.
At 9 p.m., Sims left the building, wearing her skates, to go to her friend’s vehicle to get a gift that had been left there, records state.
Shuttle left at the same time, records state, and said he was going home. Records report that Shuttle, however, went to the friend’s vehicle where Sims had gone and the two apparently got into an argument.
During the argument, Staubus said Shuttle grabbed Sims by her throat and choked her to death.
As the case progressed in court, Shuttle denied committing the murder, attempted to identify other suspects and then admitted the murder, records state.
Staubus said the record shows Shuttle made a number of threats against Sims and threatened to kill her if they broke up.
“This was a 15-year-old who didn’t want to have a relationship with him,” Staubus said.
The prosecutor, who attends parole hearings at least once a month, said he opposed parole because of the “seriousness” of the crime.
In recent months, Staubus and assistants from his office have opposed several high-profile murder parole cases, including Nathan Callahan, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of his mother and sister.
Staubus said they thoroughly review each case before attending hearings.
“I show up and try to oppose them,” Staubus said.
Individuals can often seek parole after serving prison time for 25 years. Staubus noted there were several high-profile murder cases in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery, an East Tennessee native, denied parole following Shuttle’s hearing. His recommendation will go to the full seven-member board, which Staubus said will likely make a final decision within seven to 10 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.