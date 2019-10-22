Recent rounds of rainfall have helped, but a meteorologist said Tuesday that the Mountain Empire remains in a drought.
“We are still in drought,” said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
Drought conditions began this summer and have continued through the month of October, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Levels of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions were first reported in late September and have increased in severity in the region.
Earlier this month, the Climate Prediction Center, which operates the U.S. Drought Monitor, said it expected a drier and warmer than normal October.
“We have had a few much-needed rain events over the past week, which have surely helped,” Eisentrout said.
The meteorologist said 1.24 inches of rain fell on Oct. 16, followed by 1.15 inches on Oct. 19. About 0.48 inches fell on Oct. 20, and 0.15 inches fell during the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday, according to Eisentrout.
“The monthly outlook for the remainder of October keeps us in drought,” Eisentrout said.
The outlook shows areas of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee in an area of “drought persists” and “drought development likely.”
“On a positive note, the seasonal outlook for the next couple months has our area in ‘drought removal likely,’” Eisentrout said.
With recent rainfall, several counties in the area have lifted burn bans, which were enacted in September and October. Bans have been lifted in Russell, Smyth, Tazewell and Washington counties in Virginia.
Rainfall ended early Tuesday in Bristol, and dry conditions are expected through late this week. The next possibility of precipitation is on Friday night. A small chance of precipitation is in the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s to about 70 degrees all week, according to the National Weather Service.
