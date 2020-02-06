Three to 6 inches of rainfall Wednesday and Thursday caused rivers in the Mountain Empire to rise — several above flood stage — and rain and snow remains in the forecast today.
National Weather Service offices in Morristown, Blacksburg and Charleston were monitoring rivers across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee as a cold front dumped heavy rain in the region.
Meteorologist Lyle Wilson in Morristown, Tennessee, said officials were watching the Clinch, Powell and North Fork of the Holston rivers. By late Thursday, Wilson said river levels actually stayed below forecasted crests, but water was still rising in some locations.
The Clinch River reached 14.3 feet at Richlands, Virginia, on Thursday, about 4.3 feet above flood stage, Wilson said. It dropped to 13.85 feet before 8 p.m. and was expected to continue receding.
The event, listed by the NWS as a moderate flood, compared to a similar flood in 2003. Major flooding for the Clinch at Richlands is 16 feet, according to the NWS.
Further downstream, the Clinch was expected to reach 14.5 feet at Cleveland, where the flood stage is 14 feet. Flooding, which could impact the town’s water treatment plant, is expected to lessen today as the river falls below flood stage, the NWS said late Thursday.
The Holston River at Saltville reached 10.4 feet, the NWS said. Wilson noted that the Holston had only minor flooding; its flood stage is at 10 feet. Thursday’s flood in Washington County, Virginia, was similar to one in 2017.
At Gate City, the Holston surpassed the 12 feet flood stage. It was expected to reach 12.5 feet overnight but fall below flood stage this morning, the NWS said.
Emergency management officials said the Holston River flooding caused some road closings.
One Washington County couple who resides along the Holston returned home early Thursday to find half of their backyard under water.
“I ain’t seen it this high,” said James Malone, 30, looking at the river from his driveway.
The river spilled over its banks and its brown waters were creeping toward homes along North Fork River Road.
He estimated that about 8 feet of water rose from the river to surround a stretch of trees in his backyard. By around noon, the floodwaters covered the roadway, making the road impassable about a half-mile from Porterfield Highway.
Malone and his fiancée, Megan Wilson, walked up to the water and pointed to parts of their backyard that were either submerged or barely visible.
“You can see that fence post right down there in the corner,” Malone said, pointing to a small nub poking out above the water.
A walkway going down to the river was completely covered, said Wilson, 22.
At around 12:30 p.m., the water was moving up toward a short flood wall that ran through their backyard.
“I think it will be worse, I think it will come up over the wall,” Malone said.
Wilson, the meteorologist, said residents should continue to monitor local rivers today as flood waters fluctuate. Only a quarter-inch of additional rainfall was expected overnight, he added.
The Tennessee Valley Authority, which controls many waterways in the region, including the Holston, was actively working to manage the flows on the rivers. The TVA said it began sluicing, or releasing water, at Boone Dam and generators are running around the clock to control water levels.
The cold front, which brought anywhere from 3-6 inches of rainfall across the region, may bring some snow and rain to the area today, the meteorologist said. Some light snow accumulation is possible in the mountains, he said, but warm ground will likely prevent any problems in the valleys.
Today’s high is expected to reach 38, and there is a 70 percent chance of a rain and snow mix in Bristol. Tonight, the temperature will dip to 27 degrees. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain and snow, then a slight chance of snow early Saturday, the NWS said.
Saturday’s forecast features a 40 percent chance of rain and snow with a high of 41. A high of 50 and sunny skies are possible by Sunday.
Staff writer Tim Dodson contributed to this article.
