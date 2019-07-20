Rafalowski prepares to close the books on 42-year career with Sullivan schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski decided when she was a young girl that she was going to be a teacher.
After working a total of 42 years as a teacher, coach, school administrator and in several positions at the central office — all with Sullivan County Schools — Rafalowski will close the book on her lengthy career when she retires July 31. Her successor, David Cox, begins Aug. 1.
Months ago, Rafalowski, who was also a student in the school system, made the decision to retire at the end of her four-year contract so she could spend time with family, especially her two grandchildren.
All those interviewed by the Bristol Herald Courier about her career and retirement said they weren’t surprised she made it to the top position because of her professionalism and fairness in every decision.
Those who’ve worked with or been taught by Rafalowksi said she has high expectations of her staff and students, but she’s demonstrated through her actions that students are always her first priority and she’s always willing to listen and help.
Rafalowski is the first female Sullivan County director of schools, but she didn’t realize that until someone pointed it out after she was hired.
“I never looked at a job as a female should have it or a male should have it,” she said. “I always looked at the job as the person who earned it should have it and I think you have to earn what you get.”
But she’s been humbled by the female students who look up to her.
One of her characteristic traits is to stick pencils in her hair. She chuckled when told during the interview that she had one in her hair. It’s been noticed many times over the years, she said as she reminisced.
When she was a teacher and coach at Sullivan North High School, students put on a skit for the coaches every year, she said. She smiled when remembering that one of her students came out with her hair in a ponytail and several pencils stuck in her hair. That student is now a teacher with Sullivan County Schools.
More recently, during a visit to Ketron Elementary School, Rafalowski was again asked by a student why she put pencils in her hair. Rafalowski told her she didn’t know — she’s just always done it. The girl then asked her to put her hair up complete with pencils, so she could look like her.
“She thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Rafalowski said.
Later, after Rafalowski left the classroom, every girl in the class asked the teacher to put their hair up complete with pencils. The teacher called her back so she could see them.
“It just warmed my heart to think that they would want to immolate or replicate something that I had done. … I hope that I have served not only for them, but for others as an example of what can be — what you can accomplish. … As a person, you do the best you can. You achieve the most you can and be happy, all at the same time,” she said
Even in the darkest times of her life, her students and all of the jobs she’s held brought joy to her life, she said.
Dreaming to be a teacher
Rafalowski remembers her childhood fondly on her family’s farm in Long Island — a small, close-knit community in Kingsport.
The kids in the neighborhood didn’t play school with her in her makeshift classroom much because she didn’t like to take her turn being the student she wanted to be the teacher, Rafalowski said.
“We had an old smokehouse behind our house and as a young girl I knew what the smokehouse was for, but I really didn’t pay any attention to the things hanging on the ceiling,” Rafalowski said. “I considered it a playhouse. So, I would go in there and I would play school. I would bring in blocks of wood, whatever I could set up as my students, and I would pull corn silks off the corn in the garden and put it on the sticks of wood or brick.”
She and the other kids in the community walked to Long Island Elementary School because they lived within a mile of it, until the school closed due to the expansion of Eastman Chemical Co., Rafalowski said. After finishing there, she went to Sullivan West High School, where she was a cheerleader because there were no organized athletics options for girls other than cheerleading until Title IX passed her senior year. Because of that, she got to play on the tennis team.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why I got so involved in sports and athletics because it’s such a great avenue for young ladies and women to be able to pursue and grow,” she said. “I think we have a lot of great life lessons that we learn from being part of a team and those friendships. It’s a great experience. Those days that I coached were great experiences.”
After high school, Rafalowski studied for one year at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina then figured out she’d save money if she transferred to East Tennessee State University to finish her bachelor’s degree. After graduating in 1977, she began working at Colonial Heights Junior High as a physical education teacher.
“I loved my teachers growing up,” Rafalowski said. “I had such great experiences in elementary school and high school. I just thought it was the greatest job anyone could ever have, and it’s true. It is the greatest job because you can make a difference. Teachers do make a difference. People in education make a difference every day. You impact lives.”
Rafalowski spent the next four decades working in various positions in the school system, including one year at the former Lynn View High School then at Sullivan North and Central high schools. She spent more than a decade as a physical education teacher and athletics coach before moving up to school administration positions then to the central office. After holding several central office positions, the Board of Education hired her as director in 2015 after she served as interim director for two months.
If anyone had told Rafalowski when she started teaching that she would one day be the director of the school system she wouldn’t have believed it and she would have laughed, she said.
“When I went into administration, the vision still wasn’t that I might be sitting here someday, but it just goes to show you don’t know exactly where your path will always lead,” Rafalowski said. “I was very fortunate along the way to have some extremely good teachers as a student in high school, but also as a student as I worked — the people that I worked for; the administrators I worked for, the superintendents that I worked for. I just had so many good thoughts and the things that I’ve learned from them over the years have really impacted me and impacted my path.”
The next chapter
Rafalowski’s advice to everyone is to be a “lifelong learner,” be open to conversations about change, value teamwork and find a job that makes them happy. She said her job over the years has truly made her happy.
She also believes anyone who is asked to think of someone who positively impacted their life will say a teacher or someone at a school they attended was one. Two students who came to mind when she was asked about former students she works with now were Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Kingsport Police Department Chief David Quillin. She beamed with pride when she mentioned them.
Quillin said Rafalowski played a part in him choosing a career in law enforcement. She was his physical education teacher during his junior year at Sullivan North High in 1979-80.
“I remember that she was always really excited about just being there,” he said. “She always had a smile on her face. I remember that. She got along so well with all the kids. My recollection is that everybody just thought the world of her. I know I did. I think she really tried to be a positive role model for all of her kids.”
He said he’s never forgotten that she took the time to find information for him — in the days before it was a click away online — about working in law enforcement.
“She didn’t give that a second thought, I’m sure, because it seemed like she was always helping kids, but her taking the time to do that, it was just minor, but like I said, I’m sure she’s long forgotten that, but I’ve never forgotten it,” he said.
He added that he wasn’t surprised when she got the director job because he thought when he was a student that she hadn’t reached her “full potential” as a teacher and she’d go on to have a long and successful career.
Cassidy, who was her student at North High, was elected sheriff last August, and one of the first things he did, with help from the County Commission and Board of Education, was to hire 14 additional school resource officers to help keep students safe. He and Rafalowski are proud of the accomplishment and held a news conference together to introduce the SROs who were hired.
“She wanted you to succeed — a little bit hard on you, but with that hardness she demanded you to perform, and she wanted us to succeed, but she was always an exceptional person,” he said. “Working with her has been a joy, and I think Sullivan County has been lucky to have her all of these years.”
Rafalowski also taught Cassidy’s twin brother and worked with their father — they were physical education teachers at Lynn View and North high schools.
Teddi Adler, a second-grade teacher at Rock Springs Elementary School, was friends with Rafalowski in high school and eventually ended up working in the same school system. She’ll begin her 40th year teaching this school year. At one point, Adler was the chief negotiator for the Sullivan County Education Association, and Rafalowski was the chief negotiator for Sullivan County Schools.
“We were across the table from each other many times negotiating and trying to come up with various things for the teachers in the system, and, then as superintendent, I dealt with her on various occasions about different things. … There’s been times in negotiations we’d be wanting some things, and we wouldn’t always get it, but she’d try to do what she could,” Adler said.
But her personality — to tell the truth and listen to people — has never changed, she added. Personally, she’s fun, has a good sense of humor, is a kind and “praying woman,” and they often talked to each other about their grandchildren, Adler said.
She also wasn’t surprised that Rafalowski made her way up to director.
“I do remember her saying to me one time … ‘Teddi, would you have ever thought two girls from Sullivan West would be here together on the negotiation teams?’ And I said, ‘And one is the superintendent.’ She’s done well — she has,” Adler said.
During public comment at the May 8 meeting when the Board of Education’s agenda included hiring a director from three finalists, Adler recommended Rafalowski for the job, waiting until near the end of the prepared statement to actually name Rafalowski. It was a heartfelt conveyance of how well she thinks Rafalowski has done as director that brought tears to Rafalowski’s eyes and a smile to her face.
Board of Education Vice Chairman Randall Jones and board member Randall Gilmore have known Rafalowski for decades through their careers in public education. Gilmore also coached volleyball with her at North High. They became good friends and kept in touch over the years, he said.
Both said they hate to see her go but understand why she’s ready.
“Evelyn is one of the most student-centered individuals I’ve ever met,” Jones said. “She always keeps the student first in all her decisions, and she’s a very hard worker, very dedicated and puts in untold number of hours to get the job done.”
Gilmore said when they coached together she always made sure their team kept their grades up and worked hard academically on top of out on the court.
“She has this competitive fierceness about her, high expectations and lots of love,” he said. “She would always talk to them about making sure they have their homework done. She would check their GPAs every six weeks, and she would tell people what our team GPA was and what the goal was. She’d have individual conferences with someone if they weren’t meeting her expectations.”
Board Chairman Michael Hughes has said for months he hates to see her go and has asked her many times to stay, but he understands why she wants to retire.
“I don’t think I’ve ever worked with anyone that works as hard or as committed or as dedicated to their job,” he said. “She’s one of those people that says it’s about the students, and then her actions actually show that that’s the case. She’s the hardest working person, and probably the best person I’ve ever worked around. … I told her every day up until we signed the contract that she can always change her mind, but I think she has decided … she wants to spend time with her grandchildren, and I can’t blame her for that, but we certainly hate to lose her.”
He and Jones pointed out that handling the design and construction of the future Sullivan East Middle and West Ridge High schools was like a second full-time job for Rafalowski, but she did well handling the project while also maintaining her daily duties as director. Hughes said he doesn’t know how she’s gotten any sleep through all of it.
Board member Jane Thomas said she enjoyed working with Rafalowski and knows it’s hard for her to leave with the schools not being finished.
“Evelyn is a very, very hard worker, and I know she has given her best for this school system for many, many years,” she said. “She’s a very good person, and I have enjoyed knowing her and working with her through all these years.”
Cox also commended Rafalowski for how helpful she’s been through the transition in leadership.
As for Rafalowski, she’s a little apprehensive about retirement.
“I’m learning that I’m not real sure about the next step — the next phase,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it because I have two precious grandchildren. I have my husband that has been retired for three years that I’m going to get to spend time with. As a superintendent — and I think any superintendent that you talk to would tell you — this is not a job that you show up for at 7 and you leave at 5. This is a job that is 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On most days, it’s very demanding. It’s very challenging. As you leave that kind of demand on your life to what one might think (would) be a different pace, I’m a little apprehensive about that. … I wish leaving was a little easier.”