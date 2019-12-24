Proposed increases in state at-risk add-on education funding could mean more than $8 million for Southwest Virginia school divisions in the upcoming fiscal year, new state figures show.
Last week Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $140 million increase in the add-on funding, which is directed to school divisions with high populations of students whose families live at or below the federal poverty level. On Friday the state education department released a breakdown of what those monies would mean if approved by the General Assembly, and it could be a windfall for districts in Southwest Virginia.
Washington County, with its more than 6,700 students, could receive more than $1 million in new state money while Bristol could net more than $511,000 in the first year. Increases are expected to be even greater in the second year of the fiscal biennium.
Funds for the at-risk add-on are to come from the Virginia Lottery under Northam’s plan, in part because the governor is also proposing a new tax on so-called electronic “games of skill,” which are currently unregulated by the state and being blamed for less money coming into state lottery coffers.
At-risk funds can be used to increase the number of school counselors, fund remediation or dropout prevention programs for students who are struggling academically, create individualized instruction or increase teacher salaries to competitive levels.
Bristol Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who also presides over Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools, emailed the information to other superintendents last Friday.
“Obviously, a lot will change as the budget process progresses. It will be very important for us to stay engaged with the legislators who represent us to ensure that this funding stream remains a priority,” Perrigan wrote in the email to other school division leaders.
