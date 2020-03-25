A program established to spur economic development will now offer interest-free loans to help downtown businesses survive the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Downtown Bristol Redevelopment Loan Fund and People Inc. are working with Believe in Bristol to offer a new emergency loan program, according to a written statement. The fund was originally created by a number of local financial institutions in 2011 to offer capital to entrepreneurs and support revitalization of downtown Bristol.
“Given the events unfolding in front of our eyes and, as bankers, understanding the stress and hardships this creates for our small business, we have approved a program in conjunction with our servicing partner, People Inc., through which eligible downtown businesses can obtain up to $5,000 in the form of a 0% interest, no payments for 6 months term loan.” David Wagner, Bristol president and executive vice president of Bank of Tennessee, said in the statement.
Officials in both states have imposed restrictions on businesses, which could last weeks or months, in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our hope is that with the no-interest, no-payment-for-six-months features, business can remain open and weather this storm,” said Kevin Jessee, chief credit officer for Citizens Bank.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week ordered a wide range of businesses classified as non-essential to close for 30 days as part of an executive order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The order also directed restaurants to only offer carryout meals.
The Virginia side of State Street includes multiple restaurants, galleries, hair salons and antique stores, all impacted by the order.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee this week issued an order prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people and directed restaurants in his state to close dining rooms and offer only carryout service. While other businesses may remain open, all must take steps to protect senior adults.
State Street was all but deserted Tuesday evening, save for a few people picking up dinner at a handful of eateries. Beyond health concerns, area officials fret about the economic well-being of the revitalized downtown.
“We are incredibly worried about the long-lasting effect this will have on the overall economic health of downtown and our small businesses at the heart,” said Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol, which is aligned with the loan program. “As small business, most are not equipped financially for long-term shutdowns. To be coming out of slow winter months will make it even more difficult for them to get back on their feet.”
Elliott predicts downtown businesses will continue to suffer the effects of this slowdown, even after restrictions are lifted. She said people can still support their favorite businesses.
“People can still support local small businesses, even if their doors are closed to the public. Taking advantage of curbside and delivery services are encouraged, as is tipping for those services. Paying in advance for services, such as hair coloring appointments, online shopping at locally owned businesses [can help], and gift cards can be purchased from most downtown businesses,” Elliott said. “Don’t forget about our local nonprofits, who could also use a donation at this time that is normally a heavy fundraising season.”
Eligible businesses are those along State Street and the adjoining downtown streets, according to Shane Simmons, People Inc.’s community economic development director.
“There is a cap on funds available, but we are hopeful and anticipate that it will be large enough to cover all the requests,” Simmons wrote in an email.
Funds are limited to the existing loan pool balance and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to those eligible small businesses.
The emergency loan program will have a simplified application process and streamlined approval process, Simmons said.
The financial institutions that have contributed funds to the loan pool include Bank of Tennessee, BB&T, Capital Bank, Citizens Bank, Eastman Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, Highlands Union Bank and Wells Fargo. The administration of the program, including originating and servicing all loans, is handled by People Inc. Financial Services.
Applications are available on the People Inc. website.
