Professional baseball enjoys 5th consecutive decade at DeVault Stadium

BRISTOL, Va. — The words “play ball” rang out at Randolph Field on June 25, 1969.
Those sweet words of summer, which were first heard on that historic day by Bob Childress, have echoed ever since.
“I don’t know how big of a deal it was,” said Childress, the director of the Bristol Parks and Recreation Department at the time, and later general manager of the Bristol Tigers for several seasons.
On the Record, Ep. 84: 50th anniversary of Bristol Baseball at DeVault Stadium and Tom Netherland's 'My Take'
“I think Bill Lajoie, a major league scout, was the manager at the time for that first year. Detroit had some pretty good ball players back in that day.”
On this historic night, Don Hether hit what was described in the Bristol Herald Courier as a “booming” three-run home run, and Mike Belcik added four hits. The Tigers withstood a furious ninth inning rally to defeat the Kingsport Royals 10-9 in their home debut, playing in front of an audience of more than 2,000, although the actual listed attendance was 1,580.
“Look at this crowd,” said Hobe Brummitt, a member of the Bristol State Liners, the first of eight Appalachian League championship teams in Bristol. “It just goes to show what I’ve always said — Bristol is the best baseball town around here.”
Fifty years and literally thousands of games later, pro baseball is still being played at 1501 Euclid Ave. in Bristol, Virginia. The facility now has two names, having been renamed DeVault Memorial Stadium in 1983, with Boyce Cox Field added in 2007.
“People have had a lot of pride, there has been a lot of history here,” Bristol Baseball President and General Manager Mahlon Luttrell said. “You have got Alan Trammell playing right here on this dirt. There have been so many that have come through here, Hall of Famers and some still playing professional baseball today, a lot of the guys.”
So many memories have been made over the decades, and not all involving professional baseball. Virginia High has won seven state baseball championships, including five at DeVault Stadium, and has never lost a state title game on their home field.
“The history that is in that stadium,” said Virginia High alumnus Mark Daniels, who is entering his 28th season as head coach of the Bearcats. “I actually grew up back in the day. My dad would take me and my brother over there when Joe Lewis was coach and Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, Lance Parrish and all them were there. …
“The history, a lot of people don’t know, the Appalachian League is the oldest league in professional baseball, and we have been a part of it ever since. To me, the stadium really means a lot with the history.”
Let’s play baseball
Baseball history in Bristol has been around for more than those 50 years. The Bristol Boosters joined the Appalachian League in 1911, and were part of the league for three seasons. They would be followed by the State Liners for five years, and the Twins — not affiliated with Minnesota, but with the Giants, Pirates and Yankees — called Shaw Stadium home from 1940-55.
Bristol’s most famous baseball moment occurred there when Ron Necciai struck out 27 Welch Miners for the Bristol Twins in 1952. A monument to that accomplishment has been erected near the press box at DeVault Stadium.
Pro baseball left Bristol after the 1955 season. It returned in 1969, one year after the Bristol Chamber of Commerce brought together several area leaders, including BHC sports editor Gene “Pappy” Thompson to work out details of baseball’s return, according to Childress.
“They needed a place to play. All of a sudden, they decided let’s play baseball,” Childress said. “They asked the city to get Randolph Field ready for baseball. It took a lot of hustle to get the thing ready for the first year. Over the years, it evolved into what it is now.”
It was a glorious evening for baseball. A number of dignitaries were present, including Alex Andersen, the mayor of Bristol, Virginia, who threw out the official first pitch to Jerry King, the mayor of Bristol, Tennessee.
Larry Lohse, who picked up the win, was the starter, with Vic Price of Kingsport the first batter.
Mike Witkowski collected the save after stopping what became a five-run rally in the top of the ninth by the Royals. Tom Pratt took the loss for Kingsport.
“Bristol is to be congratulated for getting ready for professional baseball in such a short time,” said Lou Gorman, the director of player of personnel for the Royals, who later became the first general manager of the Seattle Mariners, and also served the same role for the Boston Red Sox.
“This is a fine layout,” he added. “I’ll have to take a little credit for getting Bristol back in baseball. I helped talk Detroit into coming here.”
“It’s great to have baseball back in Bristol,” added Syd Thrift, the future general manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles, who at the time was in charge of East Coast scouting in what was also the Royals’ first season.
‘Important that we keep history’
Randolph Field was originally a football field, which is why the long set of concrete bleachers still stand along the third base and left field lines, with both teams using connected clubhouses. According to Childress, Virginia High actually played football games on the field in the early 1970s before Gene Malcolm Stadium was built for the Bearcats in 1974.
“I have lived in Bristol since 1959. I was a kid, but I always remember it being here. When I was a youngster we came to games,” said Luttrell, who played football on Randolph Field and Little League baseball at the current site beyond DeVault Stadium’s left field fence.
In 1983, Randolph Field’s name was changed to honor Chauncey DeVault, the longtime Appalachian League president and Bristol resident. The field moniker was changed 12 years ago to recognize Cox, who played for the Bristol Twins in 1943, having spent much of his life devoted to baseball in Bristol.
“The things that you really miss are some of the people that have passed throughout the years,” said Luttrell, who noted that Bristol had two other professional stadiums in the past, one located on Fairmount, and the other was called Tenneva Field. “A lot of fans that are no longer with us, the guys that worked in the press box, Boyce Cox, Mose Saul, people like that, E.J. Johnson, that is what you really miss.
“It is important that we keep our history in identifying what we have here.”
Much has changed with the facility. Bleachers and a new clubhouse were eventually built along the right field line, and fans began to bring their own chairs and sit on the hillside overlooking the field.
“Baseball has its contingency. It has primarily, in my opinion, catered a lot to the older people that have actively followed it. The most loyal fans are usually the older and retired people,” said Childress, who said attendance has consistently fallen in the 400 to 600 range. “There is a certain uniqueness to that ballpark out there. They love the hillside, have always loved the hillside.
“You didn’t want to do anything to block the hillside view. If you did, you would hurt the fans. It is just like they didn’t want anybody to stand along the fence going toward the third base stands because if you stood along that fence it would block their view.”
Some of the greats
What fans have witnessed for the last five decades are some of the best players ever produced in the Appalachian League, which began play as a Class D league in 1911, and became a Rookie league in 1963.
The list includes Trammell, a Hall of Famer, along with fellow Tigers like Whitaker, Parrish, Mark Fidrych, Travis Fryman, Jose Lima and Tony Clark, the current executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. Bob Sykes, who played for Detroit, won 11 games and had a 1.07 ERA in 1974 for Bristol. Dan Meyer, who played for three major league teams, batted .396 in 1972, the fifth highest average in league history.
There were White Sox who also made it to the top, including Carlos Lee, Sullivan South pitching product Danny Wright and Gio Gonzalez, and a few Pirates have made the rise to the majors, including current Tampa Bay product Austin Meadows.
There have also been managers, coaches and others produced in Bristol over the last 50 years. Don’t forget the in-game entertainment as well, such as Max Patkin and “The Dynamite Lady.”
“I actually got to see Jim Leyland here back during the Tigers’ days. I remember Trammell, he played here in the early ’70s, I remember those guys,” Luttrell said. “We have seen Joe Mauer when he played for the Elizabethton Twins, he played here. He was a man amongst kids even though he was just a kid himself.
“All the greats that have played in the area. You had Darryl Strawberry, Vince Coleman, all those guys. Even though they weren’t playing here they played on this field. Manny Ramirez, I watched him play here. He was a horse. There are just so many of them.”
Over that 50-year span, Bristol has enjoyed remarkable stability, with only Detroit (1969-94), Chicago (1995-2013) and Pittsburgh (2014-present) serving as affiliates in Bristol.
“The Tigers were with us for 26 years, the White Sox was 19 and the Pirates, this is their fifth year,” Luttrell said. “The Pirates have really been wonderful. Pittsburgh, they are kind of like most people around this area, they are a working class group of people and they are very friendly, very open.
“In Pittsburgh, they talk about Pittsburgh and the sports teams being family, and they really exemplify that here. We feel like we are really part of it.”
Not winning
What hasn’t been a part of professional baseball in Bristol is winning. That first team in 1969 posted a 34-34 record. In 50 seasons prior to the current campaign, there have been only 17 winning years, leading to five Appalachian League championships, three with the Tigers and two with the White Sox, the last being in 2002.
Bristol’s best season was a 51-17 mark in 1974. They have endured struggles as well, having had a pair of 19- and 17-win seasons apiece. They haven’t had a winning season since 2008.
Of course, winning isn’t the only thing in Rookie League baseball. It’s more about development, and Daniels — who has spent parts of this summer working with the Pittsburgh organization — said the Pirates like what they have in Bristol.
“Talking with people down there, they love Bristol and the atmosphere here,” said Daniels, who attended the Major League All-Star game in Cleveland, and helped with a baseball camp for more than 200 kids at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. “I have had the opportunity to talk with some of the players this year. Bristol Baseball, Mahlon and them, do a great job of finding the guys housing and getting them in the right place.
“A lot of those guys are on their own. Honestly, I have heard a lot of people say what hospitality and how good people are in Bristol and how they really enjoy it.”
The future
Baseball isn’t without its issues in Bristol. Two sections of bleachers at DeVault Stadium were recently deemed unsafe — affecting about 350 seats — and the first-base bleachers have been removed. Luttrell said that over the last 12 years, four tri-annual inspections of the facility have been non-compliant with the standards of Minor League Baseball. There is more, including insufficient lighting and a bumpy outfield that Luttrell described as a “mogul ski slope.”
“The only negative thing about the playing surface at DeVault Stadium, which gives it a little character, we have a little dip or indention from deep center field to right field where the creek runs underneath it,” Daniels said. “Talking to some of the Pirates’ managers over the years, the playing surface is not that bad.
“I think the lighting, which for me as a high school coach, is tremendous, but I am not sure it meets the MLB standards, but we have upgraded and done things.”
There has been much debate in recent months about the need for either renovations to DeVault Stadium or a new facility, perhaps in a different location, such as downtown, adjacent to Bristol Motor Speedway or at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, all of which would cost money.
“There are a lot of nice things about it, but it’s just old and tired,” Luttrell said. “There is a lot of updating that needs to occur. To put this facility in good hands and updated, it would cost about $5.5 million to put it where it needs to be.
“A lot of times it is not about money,” added Luttrell, who estimates a new stadium could run around $16 million. “It is just about general maintenance, just general upkeep. We haven’t spent a whole lot of money to maintain things, but once it goes down to a point, then yes, it does cost a lot of money.”
If renovations are to be made, Daniels has some changes he would like to see.
“I think the playing field is perfectly fine, even at that level. I do understand we have gone through the aging process, and some of our stadium seating has some issues,” he said. “I think it is a perfect place if we could build like a stadium atmosphere where third base and right field are totally connected like it is at a lot of ball parks. I think that would really increase the fan atmosphere.
“My understanding I have been told is they are going to have to do something with the concrete bleachers, so it may be a great opportunity to make some external changes for the fans.”
No matter what is done, either through renovations or building new, Luttrell just wants baseball to remain in Bristol.
“That is the thing with Bristol Baseball. Our thing is we just want professional baseball to survive. That is why we have always called it Bristol Baseball,” said Luttrell, who said that Pittsburgh’s current contract with Bristol runs through the 2020 season. “We have never called it Bristol, Virginia, because they have always played here. It is Bristol, it is our community and that is how we have always felt about it.
“If something was to happen and (a new stadium) would get built and it would happen to be on the Tennessee side, that would be great. I think Bristol, Virginia, residents ought to welcome it as well if that occurred because it is still in Bristol and in the town.”
Daniels echoes the sentiments of many in keeping baseball in Bristol.
“I hope the Pirates don’t leave, and I don’t want professional baseball to leave because it has been around so long and it has been a part of our town,” Daniels said. “When other teams have left we have been very blessed and fortunate that other teams are ready and want to come to move in there. I think it says a lot about the Appalachian League and also Bristol.”
‘Like home to me’
There were plans for a preseason Pirate Fest to celebrate the 50 consecutive years of baseball in Bristol, but rain got in the way. There are still hopes to get it done.
“We tried the early part of the season; we planned a big Pirate fest and it rained it out,” Luttrell said. “We had a lot of things planned that got rained out. We are still going to; here before the season ends we are going to do a day. … We are still going to have a big day.”
There is little doubt that professional baseball at DeVault Stadium has become as much a part of Bristol as country music and NASCAR. Daniels certainly agrees.
“It is like home to me, that it is,” Daniels said. “I have so many fond memories on that field and hopefully we will build many more there. I love the place. It is like home to me.”