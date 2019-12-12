BRISTOL, Tenn. — An investigation of the 421 Area Emergency Services Volunteer Fire Department by Tennessee’s Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury revealed malfeasance and internal control deficiencies, according to a report from the office.
The findings, which were released Thursday, were given to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus and presented to a grand jury Wednesday. No action was taken to file criminal charges, Staubus said.
The investigation was initiated after the office received allegations of questionable practices by the department’s former chief, who isn’t named in the report. He was elected by the department’s board on Sept. 18, 2012, and was removed from his position by the board on Dec. 28, 2018.
The probe found that he and his wife, who was the board’s secretary and safety officer and also isn’t named in the report, used a department SUV for personal use and made nearly 200 “questionable” fuel purchases with department funds that added up more than $7,000 from 2013 through 2018. Within less than three months, the department paid more than $3,300 for new tires, brakes, a battery, a muffler, an alternator and various other engine repairs and maintenance. The investigation also found that a nearly $200 personal loan was given to a volunteer member and only $40 was paid back, the report states.
The investigation also revealed that the board of directors for the department, which is a nonprofit organization, failed to provide adequate oversight of use of the vehicle and fuel purchases. There also was not supporting documentation for petty cash transactions, the report states.
Select records from September 2012 through Aug. 31, 2018, were reviewed, and no evidence was found that the former chief kept mileage logs, paid for fuel for his personal use or paid half the cost of oil changes, as the board required, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.