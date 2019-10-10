Pretrial Services agency works with Virginia inmates

Virginia’s General Assembly established the Pretrial Services division in 2013 as a grant-funded agency that provides free pretrial and probation services for people charged with both felony and misdemeanor crimes.
The cities of Bristol and Norton, along with Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties, are served by Southwest Virginia Community Corrections and its Pretrial Services division. All except Bristol are part of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, which means Bristol contracts for its services and pays 25% of the cost.
The agency currently supervises almost 1,700 active defendants who are out of confinement on some sort of bond, according to Josh Kiser, pretrial coordinator for Southwest Virginia Community Corrections.
In Bristol, Virginia the pretrial agency worked with 75 such defendants during the first six months of 2018-19, the most recent complete figures available.
At the Bristol Virginia Jail on July 19, 61 of 152 inmates were classified as pretrial and another 28 were being held on a probation violation charge — meaning a total of 89 were not yet sentenced. Of the 65 city prisoners held at other facilities that same day, 18 were classified as pretrial and seven were held on probation violation — bringing the city’s total to 114 of 217 or 52.5%.
How the agency functions
When someone is arrested in Virginia, a pretrial services officer conducts an interview and fills out a risk assessment form designed to ascertain whether the person is a flight risk or a danger to the community. The assessment determines whether the person has ties to the community, what they are charged with and if they have family nearby or a place to live. A criminal background check is performed, and the report is then submitted to the jurisdictional court.
One of the program’s primary goals is to alleviate jail overcrowding.
“We don’t make the recommendation [regarding bond],” said Josh Kiser, pretrial coordinator for Southwest Virginia Community Corrections. “We enter all the information into the system. … It just makes a recommendation to release or detain, not the type of bond. It says whether the defendant needs to be released or detained based on criminal history, if they have ties to the community and are a flight risk.”
A pretrial felon is defined as someone who has been arrested and charged with at least one felony count and subject to a sentence of one or more years. When arraigned, a judge typically sets bail based on the seriousness of the charges and the defendant’s prior criminal record. In many cases, the defendant or his or her family would have to pay 10% of the bond to be released.
Bond is set at the discretion of judges and magistrates in connection with local commonwealth’s attorneys, Kiser said, and can be secured or unsecured, meaning the amount is paid before a defendant is released, whereas unsecured bonds only need to be paid if the defendant fails to show up in court.
In Southwest Virginia, judges typically issue more secured bonds than unsecured.
At the time of the interview in early August, Kiser said the agency was monitoring 923 defendants charged with felony crimes and 177 with misdemeanor charges on secured bonds, compared to 349 felony and 153 misdemeanor defendants on unsecured bonds. Another 66 were out on personal recognizance bonds, including 50 with felony charges.
“That [assessment form] is to help them [judges] make a more informed bond decision. It’s up to the judge, the commonwealth’s attorney and defense attorney to figure out if it needs to be a secured or unsecured bond. Secured bond happens all over the state. Some localities give more unsecured than secured bond, and some will not give unsecured bond,” Kiser said.
A November 2018 report by the Virginia State Crime Commission said the state’s Pretrial Services program could be used as a substitute for cash bail for the indigent.
It found the pretrial process “varies by locality and can differ amongst courts within the same locality.” Additionally, it said first appearance procedures vary by time waiting to appear before a judge, parties present, use of technology and consideration of bond.
