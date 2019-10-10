Pretrial inmates make up majority of jail populations

Pretrial inmates — those who remain incarcerated but have not yet been convicted of a crime — account for a majority of the prisoners housed at the packed jails in Bristol, Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to data provided by both facilities.
On Aug. 8, there were 506 pretrial inmates facing felony charges and 138 facing misdemeanor charges for a total of 644 pretrial inmates, according to Sgt. Michael Cole at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
On the same day, there were a total of 970 inmates incarcerated at the county jail, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt. That means pretrial inmates made up more than 66% of the inmate population on Aug. 8.
On the same day in Bristol, Virginia Sheriff David Maples said there were 62 pretrial inmates, including misdemeanor and felony charges, out of a total of 159 inmates housed at the city jail. That means nearly 39% of the total were pretrial inmates.
Combined, 62.5% of inmates in the two jails have yet to be sentenced.
A pretrial inmate is a person who has not made bond, has not been convicted and remains incarcerated. Pretrial inmates ordinarily include any person awaiting trial, being tried or awaiting a verdict, according to a definition by the Cornell Law School.
Maples noted that the inmates may be awaiting trial and remain in jail for a number of reasons, including court scheduling, investigations and evidence processing.
The magistrate determines the amount of bail, and it’s fixed to assure the appearance of the accused and their good behavior pending trial, according to Virginia code. The judicial officer takes into account the nature and circumstances of the offense, whether the person is accused of using a firearm, the weight of the evidence, financial resources and how long they’ve lived in a community, among other things.
State codes in both Tennessee and Virginia also give a bevy of reasons to deny bail, including the seriousness of the crime, the likelihood the individual will return to court and whether the person was out on bail at the time of the crime of which they were accused.
If a person cannot make bail, they are required to be housed in the local jail pending adjudication.
Once adjudicated, those who were found guilty often wait in local jails until an open bed is available at the state Department of Corrections.
On Aug. 8, the Sullivan County jail housed 149 state inmates, for which the county receives $39 each per day. Seabolt said it costs the county $46.66 a day to house inmates, which means money is lost every day.
Maples said there were 46 state inmates in the city jail on Aug. 8. There were also 15 state inmates who had additional pending charges.
The commonwealth of Virginia pays local jails $12 per day for state inmates, according to the Compensation Board. The state also funds a portion of staff costs and other expenses. It costs the city $62.39 per inmate per day.
Maples and Seabolt said the state corrections departments transfer inmates from local jails to state facilities on a regular basis.
The time period for transfer from a local facility to the Tennessee Department of Correction varies from offender to offender, depending on the circumstances of their case, their location and the security status of each offender, spokesman Robert Reburn said.
As of mid-August, there were beds available for both male and female offenders as TDOC takes them in from across the state on a daily basis, Reburn said. However, TDOC balances intakes to meet the needs of the 95 counties across the state.
Systemwide, the Tennessee department was operating at 95% capacity.
In the TDOC system, offenders undergo a series of evaluations and orientation, Reburn said.
The entire intake process, by policy, should take no more than 14 days in Tennessee, Reburn said.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections did not respond to questions about that state’s process for entering prisoners from counties into state prisons.
Neither Bristol, Virginia nor Sullivan County house federal inmates for long periods of time due to overcrowding. Both jails, however, may house a federal inmate for a short period.
For example, if a federal law enforcement agency arrests a person in Bristol, Virginia, they may be housed briefly at the city jail until they are transferred elsewhere, Maples said.
The city sheriff said a combination of pretrial inmates and state inmates remaining in local jails have resulted in overcrowding locally. Other reasons, including aging facilities, mental health issues, drugs and probation violations, have also increased the population of local jails, Maples added.
