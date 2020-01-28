In the wake of an elaborate adoption hoax case involving a Southwest Virginia woman who defrauded a California couple by faking a pregnancy, legislation has been introduced in the General Assembly to close what’s being called a loophole in Virginia’s computer crimes laws.
State Senator Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, introduced a bill that would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor to maliciously use a computer as part of a hoax that causes another person or business to spend money that wouldn’t have been used if not for the hoax. It also requires that the perpetrator know or should know that the hoax would cause the victim to expend funds.
The law — introduced as SB 1003 — invalidates a potential defense that the defendant did not actually receive any direct or indirect financial benefit from the hoax.
“The Internet is an important tool that allows for instant communication and commerce across the country. Unfortunately, it also is a tool used by criminals to inflict pain and suffering on innocent victims,” Chafin said in a news release about the legislation.
The bill stems from a series of events in 2018 that resulted in Elizabeth Ann Jones, of Nickelsville, pleading guilty in Scott County Circuit Court last year to eight felony counts of obtaining money or property by false pretense, a probation violation and obstruction of justice.
Matt and Laura Trayte, of Orange County, California, had been struggling with having a baby of their own and were looking to adopt a baby. In 2018, Jones contacted the couple to say she was pregnant and looking for an adoptive family for her unborn child.
Jones, who was not actually pregnant, sent photos to the couple of an ultrasound and a recording of what she claimed to be the baby’s heartbeat. The Traytes ultimately ended up drafting adoption paperwork, traveling multiple times to visit Jones in Southwest Virginia and bought Jones meals, gifts and other items, the release states.
In late 2018, Jones told the couple she was in early labor and something had gone wrong, which she documented with pictures she sent to the Traytes of a bloody toilet and bed sheets.
When the Traytes traveled from California and helped Jones at the Holston Valley Hospital, Jones said she was never actually pregnant.
The events led to legal proceedings that resulted in Jones being sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney involved with the case said it highlighted a shortcoming in state law.
“Jones was convicted in June 2019 of obtaining money by false pretenses because the Traytes bought meals and gifts for her. However, if Jones had not benefited financially from the hoax, she would have escaped prosecution despite her intentional acts to harm others,” said Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, who served as a special prosecutor in the case.
“That’s why this bill is needed. It prevents others, like Jones, from slipping through the loophole in the computer crimes laws of our Commonwealth.”
The Trayte family has been working to strengthen Virginia’s fraud-related laws in the fallout of the hoax.
“We hope that this legislation will become law so that no one else suffers the pain and heartache that we have experienced,” Laura Trayte said in the release.
The bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.