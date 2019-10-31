A number of power outages have been reported in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia as thunderstorms move across the region Thursday afternoon.
As of 1:50 p.m., 413 Appalachian Power customers have reported outages in Scott County, 173 in Sullivan County, 208 in Dickenson County County, 192 in Russell County and 77 in Buchanan County, according to Appalachian Power’s website. Fewer than 10 Appalachian Power customer outages have been reported in Washington County, Virginia and Wise County.
