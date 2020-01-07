BRISTOL, Va. — Students at Virginia Middle School in Bristol, Virginia will see enhanced security procedures today — including the use of metal detectors — after school officials became aware of a potential threat Monday evening. This comes after school officials responded to an alleged threat against Virginia High School on Monday.
“Unfortunately, we received an anonymous, and third party tip of a potential threat at Virginia Middle School this evening. We have the IP address from where the report originated and are working with the FBI to identify the source of the report, to gather additional information,” the Bristol Virginia Public Schools division wrote in a message distributed on social media Monday evening. “If this is not a ‘copycat’ of the alleged threat we addressed at Virginia High School today, we believe that we have a potential lead in this case that is not related to school property. The BVPD will ensure that student is not at school until cleared. Regardless, we will address this report as a serious matter.”
The Bristol Virginia Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will have an additional presence at both schools today, according to the school division.
Students and guests will be scanned through metal detectors. Middle school students are asked to leave all book bags and other bags at home and laptops and chargers can be carried separately, the post reads.
Students are also asked to avoid clothing with metal and unnecessary jewelry to speed up the screening process.
The school system will offer a reward for information that “leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for these alleged threats,” the post reads.
