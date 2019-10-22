ABINGDON, Va. — Phillip McCall has spent 20 years on the Board of Supervisors in Washington County, Virginia.
Come Nov. 5, McCall’s seat is being challenged by a man he’s known for a lifetime: David L. “Sappo” Millsap, a farmer and political newcomer who regularly comes to Board of Supervisors meetings wearing bib overalls.
“I believe in term limits — from dogcatcher all the way up,” said Millsap. “I don’t think anybody should make a nest.”
Millsap, 60, grew up on a Washington County dairy farm. He has worked for Southern States as a truck driver, and he’s been a carpenter.
Now, this 1977 graduate of Abingdon High School wants to be a county supervisor to find “some better-paying jobs besides fast food or bagging groceries,” he said.
“I’ve had several people who have encouraged me to run for office, and they thought that I had a level head, some fresh perspectives, and that I would be a good candidate,” said Millsap. “And I’ve not liked the way the county’s direction has taken.”
If elected, Millsap appears poised to shake up the system.
“I can just about guarantee that there’s going to be a dissenting vote every now and then,” Millsap promised. “I just think that everything needs to be changed. Like I told people up on Courthouse Hill, politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed every now and then.”
Prior to serving for 20 years on the board, the 68-year-old McCall spent seven years on the county’s planning commission. “I’ve tried to make decisions that I thought were right for the county,” McCall said.
Funding schools is a big issue for the county, McCall added.
“The main thing is to keep supporting the school system, I’ve always been a supporter of the education system,” said McCall. “And I’m a supporter of our nonprofits. The little leagues help keep the kids off the streets.”
A longtime beef cattle farmer, McCall has spent 20 years in the construction business. “So I know the agriculture side, and I know the development side.”
Neither Millsap nor McCall would give a definite opinion on whether the historic Washington County Courthouse should stay in place or be relocated to a former Kmart in Abingdon.
“Both ways have got their good points and bad,” Millsap said. “I’m not 100% convinced on either option, on yes or no. I’ve got some more research to do.”
McCall, meanwhile, said that he simply wants the voters to decide. “I’m split on whether we need to move it or not. Whatever the people vote on, that is what will happen.”
