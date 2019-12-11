ABINGDON, Va. — The popping sounds of tear gas being deployed into a home echoed through an Abingdon neighborhood Wednesday evening as authorities attempted to arrest a wanted man.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Abingdon Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Christopher Tiller, age unknown.
Tiller, who has a long criminal history and was released from Red Onion State Prison a few months ago, was wanted on a probation violation, Sheriff Fred Newman said.
The sheriff said his office received information that Tiller was inside a house on Railroad Street.
When Tiller did not respond to officers, Newman said others were called to the area, and police closed streets nearby. A several-block area south of Main Street and east of Cummings Street was closed for hours Wednesday evening and into the night. Newman said the streets were closed off for public safety. A few nearby homes had also been evacuated.
Officials attempted to negotiate with Tiller, and Newman said officers briefly contacted him by telephone. Tiller told officials that he was not inside the home, but Newman said authorities believe that is not true.
Newman said officers attempted to contact Tiller again but did not receive a response.
A number of loud popping sounds could be heard through the neighborhood. Newman said officials were deploying tear gas to force Tiller outside the house.
The Bristol Virginia Police Department assisted with the call, providing a BearCat armored vehicle, which Newman said was parked in front of the home.
The Sheriff’s Office later received information that Tiller may be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and that he was considered “armed and dangerous.”
No one else is believed to have been in the large two-story home with Tiller, Newman said.
“We are planning on staying during the night until we reach a successful conclusion,” Newman said. The situation was ongoing at press time.
In addition to law enforcement, an ambulance was also on standby.
Tiller has convictions in Washington County Circuit Court of manufacturing methamphetamine, grand larceny and breaking and entering. On Oct. 10, a warrant was issued on a violation of probation on the meth charge, according to online court records.
