Kingsport authorities are still searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing last month.
Lee Charles Troupe is believed to have left his Kingsport residence on the morning of Oct. 2 and hasn’t returned home since, according to a news release reissued Tuesday by the Kingsport Police Department.
A family member reported Troupe as missing on Oct. 4.
He is described as a black male, 5’10” and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Foul play is not suspected in the case, but police still classify Troupe as a missing juvenile and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a form on the Kingsport city website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.