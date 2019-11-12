Lee Charles Troupe

Lee Charles Troupe, 16, of Kingsport, was reported missing on Oct. 4. 

 Kingsport Police Department

Kingsport authorities are still searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing last month.

Lee Charles Troupe is believed to have left his Kingsport residence on the morning of Oct. 2 and hasn’t returned home since, according to a news release reissued Tuesday by the Kingsport Police Department.

A family member reported Troupe as missing on Oct. 4.

He is described as a black male, 5’10” and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Foul play is not suspected in the case, but police still classify Troupe as a missing juvenile and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a form on the Kingsport city website.  

