Lee Charles Troupe

Lee Charles Troupe was reported missing on Oct. 4, according to the Kingsport Police Department. 

 Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police are searching for a 16-year-old boy reported missing earlier this month.

A family member reported Lee Troupe as missing on Oct. 4, according to a news release. He reportedly has not been seen since leaving his Kingsport home around 8 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Foul play is not suspected in Troupe’s disappearance, but authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in this case due to Troupe’s age and the amount of time that has passed since he was reported missing.

Troupe is described as a black male with a height of 5’11,” weight of 155 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a “Citizen Feedback” form on the Kingsport city website.

