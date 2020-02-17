UPDATE: A man who threatened to jump off a building in downtown Bristol this morning has safely come down from the building's roof and is now in police custody, according to Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
BRISTOL, Va. — The 500 block of State Street in Bristol is closed this morning as police try to help a man threatening to jump off the roof of a downtown building.
Police received a call a little before 7 a.m., according to Captain Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
Police are on State Street trying to negotiate with the man, who is on top of a building near the intersection of Moore Street and State Street. Ratcliff said they believe the man has been on the roof since the early hours of this morning.
Ratcliff said both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee authorities were assisting in the response.
