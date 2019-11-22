ABINGDON, Va. — A vehicle struck a pedestrian outside Barter Theatre Thursday evening and the incident is still under investigation, according to an Abingdon Police Department news release.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street around 10:28 p.m. Thursday to a report of a male pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. The man was struck at the crosswalk near Barter Theatre and authorities transported him via Med-Flight to the Bristol Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, the release stated.
Authorities did not release any additional information.
