A Kingsport teenager reported missing in April has been found safe.
Bryson A. Burchett, 15, “is no longer considered missing,” the Kingsport Police Department said in an updated news release Wednesday.
His listing on the National Crime Information Center database and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website will be removed, the release stated.
The Department of Children’s Services reported Burchett as missing to Kingsport police on April 8. Kingsport Police previously said they did not suspect foul play in the case, but that all leads had been exhausted.
No other specific details were provided in Wednesday’s release.