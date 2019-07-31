A Kingsport teenager reported missing in April has been found safe.

Bryson A. Burchett, 15, “is no longer considered missing,” the Kingsport Police Department said in an updated news release Wednesday.

His listing on the National Crime Information Center database and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website will be removed, the release stated.  

The Department of Children’s Services reported Burchett as missing to Kingsport police on April 8. Kingsport Police previously said they did not suspect foul play in the case, but that all leads had been exhausted.

No other specific details were provided in Wednesday’s release.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments