KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy who was previously reported as missing has been found safe, according to the Kingsport Police Department.
Emmanuel Bear is no longer considered a missing juvenile, the department stated in an update on its blog Thursday.
Bear was reported missing on Oct. 26 after leaving his Kingsport home and not returning.
The department previously said foul play was not suspected. No other details have been released about the case.
