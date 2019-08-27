BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department has determined a report of an alleged threat against Virginia High School that led to an increased police presence at the school Tuesday was "unfounded."
An investigation found "no threat ever existed," according to a news release police issued early Tuesday afternoon.
Police increased their presence at the high school Tuesday after a third party reported a potential threat on social media Monday night.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division looked into the threat and police shared the information with the school division administration, the release said.
A student identified in connection with the alleged threat was not allowed to attend school Tuesday until the investigation was complete, the department said.
On Tuesday morning, Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol Virginia Public Schools, said the division did not believe students were in danger and he said BVPD investigators had been talking with a student.
No other specific information has been released about the incident.