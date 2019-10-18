BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new Pizza Plus restaurant is set to open in mid-November in the former West State Street location of Pizza Hut.
Daniel Morrison, the owner and CEO of Pizza Plus said Friday the site of the former Pizza Hut Bistro at 2871 West State St. will probably be the largest of any of their restaurants throughout Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Pizza Hut recently closed to relocate its operations to Bristol, Virginia.
This new restaurant location will have all the things customers would expect from a Pizza Plus for in-house dining he said. This includes a dining room, birthday room, a pizza bar, salad bar and buffet, but he also said this will be their first to incorporate pasta items into their pizza bar as well. They will of course do deliveries, as well.
Morrison said the location of the building is also ideal because it is in an up and coming part of West State Street.
“It’s where the growth is in Bristol, you got the apartments coming in right across the street,” Morrison said.
He said he hopes the future residents of the apartment complex being developed as collaboration between Shane Abraham, of Universal Development & Construction, and Mitch Cox, of Mitch Cox Cos. will patronize the restaurant regularly.
Right now, Morrison said they are cleaning and repainting the inside and outside of the building, with a new sign to be put up soon. They are also holding interviews to fill positions for 30 new employees who will operate the restaurant.
There are two other Pizza Plus restaurants in Bristol, one on the Virginia side on Lee Highway and another on the Tennessee side along Weaver Pike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.