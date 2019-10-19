The race for Southwest Virginia’s 40th District Senate seat pits a two-term incumbent delegate from Abingdon against a long-term economic development official from Marion.
Del. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon faces Ken Heath in the Nov. 5 contest to replace retiring Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Galax. The district includes the city of Bristol, the counties of Grayson, Lee, Scott and Wise and portions of Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties.
Pillion, 45, is a pediatric dentist and has Carrico’s endorsement plus the support of the delegation, including Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon; Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City; and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol.
Asked why he’s running, Pillion said it’s to make Virginia a better place for his four children and families all across the district and state.
“I’ve got Virginia, Teddy, Henry and George. I’m running for my family, I’m running for our families throughout Southwest Virginia and the families from Lee County to Wythe County to Grayson County,” Pillion said last week in an interview with the Herald Courier.
Heath, 56, who serves as director of economic development for the town of Marion, withdrew from the Republican contest in the spring to run as an independent.
“I am the outcast, the lone wolf,” Heath said last week. “I think too often the political machines that are down here are more concerned with keeping the party in favor as opposed to doing what’s best for the people of Southwest Virginia — no matter whose idea it is.”
Heath said he’s running to help others.
“I got into it [race] because I truly have an interest and a passion for Southwest Virginia to make things better for everybody down here. That’s why I’m running,” Heath said.
Pillion sizes up this campaign as a battle for control of the General Assembly.
“I feel like this is probably the most important state legislative election of our lifetime. We have people — as evidenced by this last session — that want to fundamentally transform Virginia as we know it. We saw that with some of the legislation they tried to pass last session, and, unfortunately, a lot of that comes at the expense of Southwest Virginia.”
The GOP held a slim 21-19 edge in the state Senate last session with all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats appearing on ballots across the state on Nov. 5.
“I don’t believe Virginia needs to be more like New York or California,” Pillion said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be elected, I will continue to fight for the 2nd Amendment, continue to protect the right of life, to defeat the late-term abortion bills we saw last session. And I worked to stop Virginia’s Green New Deal we saw Del. [Sam] Rasoul [D-Roanoke] introduce last year that would have cost the entire commonwealth billions of dollars, doubled our energy bills and killed jobs.”
Heath said issues like abortion legality have been decided by federal law, but he doesn’t favor using abortion as birth control but sometimes health decisions must be made, which are between “the mother, family, her doctor and her faith.”
If the Senate remains that balanced, Heath predicted bipartisan cooperation will be needed to solve some of this region’s problems.
“The advantage of me being an independent — if things go our way Nov. 5 — it puts me in a great position because I [could be] the balance vote on key things,” Heath said. “Both sides will be needing my vote to get their agenda put forward. … If I’m going to be the key vote, we’re going to come to Southwest Virginia, and whoever I believe will do the most for Southwest Virginia is whose side I’m going to be on, on that particular issue. … I don’t need to wait for the senior members of a party to tell me to take a position.”
Economic development
Both agree jobs and improving the region’s economy are of paramount importance.
“Every issue we deal with ultimately comes down to jobs. I’ve always believed that government’s role is best when it’s less. If the government is going to get involved, it should be to help businesses grow, not put more regulations on businesses and hinder growth,” Pillion said.
Pillion praised the last General Assembly session for its efforts to fund programs to aid the region.
“We invested $15 million in new broadband, put more money for educational funding, more money for workforce and economic development, especially in Southwest Virginia,” he said.
Pillion participated in the recent launch of InvestSWVA, a two-year marketing effort to attract businesses to the region. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission contributed $400,000 and Point Broadband — the Georgia-based internet provider, which now operates the former BVU OptiNet network — provided the $400,000 match.
“One of the greatest things we have going on right now is InvestSWVA that we launched a couple weeks ago. It’s a public-private partnership working with the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the Northam administration and several other agencies in Richmond to try to get new opportunities and programs for Southwest Virginia,” Pillion said.
Pillion opposes a Democrat-led effort to do away with Virginia’s right to work status, saying it would cost the state money and jobs. He has mixed feelings on raising the minimum wage.
“They [Democrats] want to put in a $15 minimum wage. That’s great. I believe people should be paid well, but you’ve got to realize business has a bottom line to meet so that will simply be passed down to the consumer on goods and services.”
Virginia’s jobless rate has held steady at 2.9% during 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rates are generally higher across the 40th District, ranging from 2.8% in Grayson County to 3.6% in Bristol to 4.6% in Lee County and 4.9% in Wise County.
“Manufacturing is still pretty strong for us. We’re 32% manufacturing in Smyth County, some counties are a little more, some a little less, but manufacturing is still key to good paying, solid jobs,” Heath said. “We need to make the absolute best out of the situation we have, and that’s what I’ve done for 25 years [in Marion]. With jobs down here you have a lot of people who are unemployable because of the drug situation, and that’s something we’ve got to address.”
Heath favors working with school systems and employers to develop programs that teach employable job skills.
“When you hear leaders talk about coal is dead, manufacturing is dead, the family farms are failing, too often you end up with people in despair,” Heath said. “People feel they can’t leave, so then you get into a cycle of alcohol or substance abuse. We’ve got to fix that and, I think, you fix that by creating opportunities.”
Bristol Resort and Casino
Last year, the General Assembly approved a proposal to allow public referenda in certain cities — including Bristol — to establish a private gambling casino. The vote is pending a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission of gambling regulations, potential impacts and other aspects of the issue. The General Assembly must then ratify the bill before any public vote could occur — likely in November 2020.
“When the announcement was made, I was one of the few folks outside of Bristol in the audience,” Heath said. “Since it’s private development, with no taxpayer funds involved, I’m all in. I understand the concerns of crime and addiction, but also understand the concerns of that entire area continue to decline with economic blight. The casino is a small part of the overall plan, and the rest of the project will be a huge attraction for the region. I like the idea of letting the local folks most affected by the decision having the power to decide and look forward to the referendum.”
Pillion said he favors the public referendum component of the legislation.
“When we looked at this, our entire delegation felt like the local referendum was the best way to go about it. Let’s give local folks a direct say in whether they wanted this project or not in their community,” Pillion said. “Every year we have bills that get casinos closer and closer to passing. The Pamunkey Indians were given federal recognition so they can build two casinos, and Virginia has no say in what they do. I know this isn’t the optimal situation, but by allowing citizens to have a voice, I believe we made the right choice.”
Pillion said the widespread use of historic horse racing games, which closely resemble slot machines, are another indication the state has already approved some gaming.
Opioid crisis
Both candidates agree the opioid crisis which has ravaged much of Appalachia remains an important issue for the region.
Pillion has carried more than a dozen pieces of legislation to address different aspects of the opioid crisis besetting Appalachia.
“We put a lot of effort into stopping the supply chain; we’ve put a lot of effort and money into treatment opportunities. These are areas we’ve made progress in. Everyone is working on this, but unfortunately this problem didn’t happen overnight, and it’s not going to go away overnight,” Pillion said. “I’m hopeful with some of these lawsuits that are pending, we see a settlement come out of that, and we can set up a similar commission so some of that money can be returned into the communities most affected.”
Pillion favors establishing some type of oversight, such as the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, to designate where funds go rather than just put the money into state coffers.
“Part of it is showing there is a future for folks, part of it is transferring people from substance abuse and there are some programs from Mt. Rogers [Health District] to help with that. But we also have to be very careful,” Heath said. “There are unintended consequences of what we do. The legislature said there’s a problem, let’s knock them to their knees, let’s sue them [drug companies] and figure out what we need to do. We need to have a solid plan for that.”
Heath said it’s important not to limit those who need access to medications but to also address those who have an addiction. He also opposes a proposal to create an independent state entity — similar to the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission — to oversee any funds derived from a settlement with pharmaceutical companies.
Campaign finance
Pillion’s campaign has raised about $257,700, including more than $13,000 during September. He reported monthly expenses of more than $21,000 and more than $194,000 on hand, as of Sept. 30, according to his most recent campaign expense report.
Pillion transferred more than $94,600 from his previous House campaign account. The largest donors to his Senate campaign include the Virginia Dental Association ($62,450), Virginia Republican Party ($58,287), Autry DeBusk ($20,200), Carrico’s Senate campaign fund ($20,000), Virginia Auto Dealers Association ($12,741), Del. Kilgore’s campaign ($11,906), Betting on Virginia Jobs ($10,000), Marvin Gilliam Jr. ($10,000) and Virginia Wine Wholesalers Association ($10,000).
DeBusk represents a medical supply company in Powell, Tennessee. Gilliam is a Bristol-based former mining executive and Betting on Virginia Jobs is the PAC of the developers of the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino.
Heath pledged at the outset not to accept any contributions from PACs, corporations, unions, special interest groups or political parties.
His latest campaign finance report shows he had a starting balance of $267, received $1,240 in individual contributions — including $500 from himself — during September with expenses of $1,449 and a balance of $58. The campaign has raised and spent about $5,600 altogether.
Heath has been critical of his opponent because Pillion’s dental practice is in Tennessee, not Virginia.
“In addition to my full-time job I also own my own small business [mobile disc jockey] located here in Southwest Virginia.” Heath said. “Unfortunately my opponent moved his practices out of Virginia years ago, so he doesn’t pay Virginia taxes on his practice. He doesn’t work in Southwest Virginia at all. And I believe that’s a difficult sales position; if one doesn’t believe enough in a region to locate his own business here, how effective can he be in convincing others to do so?”
Pillion said that is incorrect.
“I bought that dental practice when I finished residency in 2006,” Pillion said. “That practice has always been at 350 Blountville Highway, Bristol, Tennessee. That dental practice has always had people from Virginia that were employed in it — from Smyth County to Bristol to Lebanon. Those people live in Virginia, they spend their money in Virginia, and — just like me — they pay income tax in Virginia. Just because my practice is in Tennessee, I assure you I’m creating jobs in the commonwealth and spending money in downtown Marion, and I’m paying plenty of Virginia income tax.”
