UPDATE: All three patients are now back in custody, according to a news release on the Town of Marion’s Facebook page.
MARION, Va. — Three men are reported to have made an “unauthorized departure” from the Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion on Monday night and authorities are working to locate the group.
The three men “are primary considered at risk for self harm” and are believed to have left the area in a vehicle after a coordinated departure, according to a news release from the Town of Marion.
Authorities identified the men as Jay Scott Reed, 28, of Radford; Derek Allen Malcolm, 26, of Pulaski County; and David Adam Willis, 32, of Wise County.
Reed was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket and black shoes.
Malcolm was last seen wearing grey sweat pants.
Willis was last seen in jeans, a hoodie, black shoes and a white long sleeve shirt.
Marion police responded to the institute on Monday to assist with searching for the three patients. A search across the town with dogs and foot patrols did not locate the men.
Surrounding jurisdictions have been notified about the ongoing search for the men, the release states.
Any information can contact Smyth County Dispatch at (276) 783-7204.
