CHILHOWIE, Va. — One person was airlifted to a hospital this morning after a vehicle ran off a road and struck a tree near Chilhowie.
Around 8:18 a.m. Wednesday authorities responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Whitetop Road, where they found a single vehicle with two passengers had hit a tree, according to a post on the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department’s Facebook page.
One of the passengers was extricated using hydraulic tools and was air rescued, the post states.
That passenger suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries, said Jenna Ruffin, a lieutenant with the department.
The second passenger did not suffer injuries that would have required them to be airlifted, she said.
The road was cleared around 9:45 a.m.
Ruffin said the crash may have been caused by the driver losing control of the car, but the Virginia State Police is conducting an official investigation into the accident.
