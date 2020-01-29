CHILHOWIE, Va. — One person was airlifted to a hospital this morning after a vehicle ran off a road and struck a tree near Chilhowie.

Around 8:18 a.m. Wednesday authorities responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Whitetop Road, where they found a single vehicle with two passengers had hit a tree, according to a post on the Town of Chilhowie Fire & EMS Department’s Facebook page.

One of the passengers was extricated using hydraulic tools and was air rescued, the post states.

That passenger suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries, said Jenna Ruffin, a lieutenant with the department.

The second passenger did not suffer injuries that would have required them to be airlifted, she said.

The road was cleared around 9:45 a.m.

Ruffin said the crash may have been caused by the driver losing control of the car, but the Virginia State Police is conducting an official investigation into the accident.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

