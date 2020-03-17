BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Paramount Center for the Arts is canceling all events for the next eight weeks.

The venue announced Tuesday that it is canceling the events as it follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the COVID-19 virus. New dates will be announced by the Paramount on a show-by-show basis, according to a news release.

The Paramount said it will reach out directly to ticket holders of rescheduled shows. Events which cannot be rescheduled will be canceled. Refunds will be issued within three to five business days, the venue said.

