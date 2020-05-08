May, for graduating college seniors, is normally a victory lap of celebrations: end-of-year parties, awards ceremonies, swarms of caps and gowns and the not-quite-real moment of being handed one’s diploma. It’s a month of crowded school lawns, group photos, parting hugs and promises to keep in touch.
But this is not a normal May. The COVID-19 pandemic has led colleges and universities across the U.S. and the Mountain Empire to close their buildings, empty their dormitories and cancel sports games and other events as safety precautions.
Now, at the start of graduation season, a number of schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have canceled or postponed their traditional, in-person graduations. And as their campuses sit empty, they’re taking the festivities online.
On Friday, for example, East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy used Facebook and YouTube to livestream a virtual hooding and commencement for its 68 graduates. The program included footage submitted by doctoral students that showed them being hooded by family and friends, as well as congratulatory messages from professors, staff, graduates and their family and friends, according to a news release issued Friday by ETSU.
“You will be on the front lines of patient care, not just for COVID-19, but for many diseases and conditions that patients struggle with every day,” Dr. Debbie Byrd, the college’s dean, told graduates during the ceremony. “Pharmacists truly are health care heroes, and the world needs you now more than ever before.”
A handful of other remote celebrations will happen today.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, for example, will stream a virtual commencement ceremony for graduating seniors at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page and website. While the school plans to hold an in-person ceremony in October, it will go ahead and confer degrees to graduating students during the virtual ceremony, said Kathy Still, the school’s communication director and college spokeswoman.
“Chancellor [Donna Price] Henry will actually ask any [students] wearing their cap and gown to move their tassels [to the other side of their cap], the way they would in a normal graduation ceremony,” Still said by phone Thursday. “This will allow them to celebrate at a distance on the same day they would have had their graduation.”
ETSU will livestream a virtual commencement ceremony for most of its colleges at 10 a.m. today on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, and WJHL will also broadcast the ceremony at noon. The school said it plans to have an in-person ceremony sometime in December.
Meanwhile, Emory & Henry College will host an informal senior celebration class of 2020 watch party at 11 this morning. The event page said the celebration, which will be livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, will include photos and videos submitted by students, faculty, staff, family and friends.
“A traditional commencement ceremony will be held on a suitable date this fall to honor your accomplishments in a venue and format that is safe for all students and guests,” the school announced in a note to seniors on its website. “Diplomas, a program and a gift will be mailed to your homes in June. You’ve earned all the glory in this joyous occasion and we look forward to multiple occasions and ways to celebrate your success!”
Northeast State Community College will virtually celebrate its graduating seniors Tuesday at 7 p.m. Students and their families can tune in over the school’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, as well as WJHL, and the event will be recorded.
“The virtual commencement will be a nice collection of shout-outs from faculty, staff, and students — and watch closely for a few celebrities who will join in touting our graduates,” Bob Carpenter, Northeast State’s director of community relations, said in an email Friday.
Virginia Highlands Community College students should expect something a little different starting next Friday, the school’s president, Adam Hutchison, said.
“Look, the whole COVID-19 pandemic has really thrown off our regular schedule, and you’ll remember a few weeks ago we had to cancel our traditional graduation ceremony in May,” Hutchison said in a video posted to the school’s YouTube channel on April 24. “But the people here at VHCC love you, we miss you, and we’ve been working hard to come up with something pretty special.”
Hutchison said that on May 15, graduating students will be invited to a unique remote graduation ceremony, which they can join from their phones, computers or iPads.
“I don’t want to give too much away. It is really cool. You’re going to love it,” Hutchison said.
Later in May, he continued, the school will also hold a “graduation cruise-in,” when students can pick up their caps, gowns and other graduation materials on campus from the safety of their cars. Lastly, he said that in June, VHCC will put on a virtual graduation ceremony that students and their loved ones will be able to access from a variety of digital channels.
“We’ve got a lot planned. I can’t wait to celebrate with you,” Hutchison said.
Still said that she hopes people watch UVa-Wise’s online graduation.
“There are a lot of excited families, a lot of graduates who are first-generation college [students],” Still said. “This class of 2020 really had a lot going on with the pandemic and this [virtual celebration] is our way to help them.”
But she said she knows that celebrating remotely and having a later in-person ceremony won’t make up for what graduates are missing this spring.
“In many ways, they’ve been cheated out of their last semester,” she said. “They didn’t get to say goodbye to their friends and professors in person.”
