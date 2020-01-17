The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced Friday it has contracted or purchased four parcels on the south side of Richmond as part of its plans to develop a world-class resort, casino and other economic development projects to be named later.
It includes three adjacent parcels totaling 36 acres along Ingram Avenue near Commerce Road in Manchester. A fourth, 13-acre parcel is on Jefferson Davis Highway near Walmsley Boulevard, according to a written statement.
Securing the four parcels is a significant investment for the tribe and represents just a small portion of the total investment planned in Richmond. The tribe plans to develop the resort on the Ingram Avenue property and will initially use the Jefferson Davis property as a workforce training facility. Once the resort opens and all hiring is complete, the Jefferson Davis property will be converted into a different use, such as a grocery store and/or health clinic, the release states.
“We are very excited about our plans to bring a great resort and casino to Richmond,” said Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey tribe. “Not only does this help fulfill the government’s intent to use gaming to help us secure our future, but it will also be a great economic boost for the city of Richmond and its citizens.”
The proposed $350 million destination resort and casino is to include a four-diamond, 275-room hotel tower with views of the James River and downtown. Amenities will include a spa, fitness center and pool, according to the statement. Dining options will include a high-end steak and seafood restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a sports bar and grill, a buffet and food court with a variety of food options. Plans also include a parking garage with more than 1,000 spaces, according to the release.
It is expected to attract 4 million visitors annually, support more than 1,000 construction jobs and create about 1,500 full-time jobs.
The tribe is committed to providing extensive job training, a living wage, health care for employees and career opportunities, according to the statement. Its hiring program will include special outreach to members of Virginia tribes and other minority communities. Once open, it plans to reinvest money into the local community, consistent with goals and principles of the Pamunkey tribe.
The tribe previously announced plans to build a resort and casino in Norfolk on the north bank of the Elizabeth River near Harbor Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.