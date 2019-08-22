An overturned tanker truck is causing delays on Interstate 81 South near Abingdon Thursday morning.
The southbound right lane and right shoulder at mile marker 20.5 in Washington County are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic information website.
Traffic backups were at approximately 2 miles as of an update posted at 10:27a.m.
Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9:52 a.m. Thursday. She said the tanker truck was overturned and the driver refused medical treatment.
The crash is under investigation.