The Tri-Cities received light snowfall overnight with a dusting of snow on the ground in Bristol this morning. However, patches of snow and ice have been reported in some parts of the region, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before  8 a.m.

Some local school districts closed or have delayed openings today. Sullivan County Schools and Washington County, Virginia schools are closed and Bristol Virginia Public Schools are on a two-hour delay.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 38 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop to around 26 degrees tonight.

NWS forecasts precipitation on Friday, with snow showers expected before 1 p.m. and transitioning to rain showers in the afternoon, according to the agency’s website. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch Friday.

Snow showers are also possible Friday night, according to NWS.

