The Tri-Cities received light snowfall overnight with a dusting of snow on the ground in Bristol this morning. However, patches of snow and ice have been reported in some parts of the region, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before 8 a.m.
Patches of snow and ice reported on roadways in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington Counties this morning.— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 27, 2020
Some local school districts closed or have delayed openings today. Sullivan County Schools and Washington County, Virginia schools are closed and Bristol Virginia Public Schools are on a two-hour delay.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 38 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will drop to around 26 degrees tonight.
NWS forecasts precipitation on Friday, with snow showers expected before 1 p.m. and transitioning to rain showers in the afternoon, according to the agency’s website. Snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch Friday.
Snow showers are also possible Friday night, according to NWS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.