PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — Over 600 workers were furloughed this month at Coronado Coal’s mine in Buchanan County, according to the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

The company notified the state agency on Dec. 16 that it was idling a mining facility and that “a little over 600 workers would be furloughed until a trade deal was reached between the US and China on coal exports,” according to Tarah Kesterson, a spokeswoman for DMME.

Coronado informed DMME on Monday that it plans to return the mine to full production on Jan. 1, Kesterson added.

Voicemails left with the company Monday morning at its Beckley, West Virginia office were not immediately returned.

The company also has operations in West Virginia and Australia. Coronado describes itself on its website as “a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, an essential element in the production of steel.”

