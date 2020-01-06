KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Three people face various felony drug-related charges in connection to an investigation that led Kingsport authorities to seize over $500,000 worth of heroin and over 500 pills.
The Kingsport Police Department started an investigation in late 2018 into alleged illegal drug trafficking by Tyrone Lamas Hitchcock, who was wanted in Michigan for absconding while on parole, a department news release states. The investigation also led authorities to two other suspects who they believe to be involved with the trafficking operation — Rachel J. Bradley, who is Hitchcock’s girlfriend, and Ashley L. Hagood.
Officials arrested the suspects in December after presenting evidence from a year-long investigation to a Sullivan County Grand Jury, which issued true bills of indictment, according to a Kingsport Police Department news release.
Hitchcock, 34, faces charges that include criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery and four counts of sale and delivery of heroin. He is also wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for violating parole, the release states.
Bradley, 27, was charged with criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery and four counts of sale and delivery of heroin, according to the release.
Hagood, 44, was charged with 10 counts of sale and delivery of heroin, criminal conspiracy to possess heroin for sale and delivery, sale and delivery of gabapentin, sale and delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and maintaining a dwelling where controlled substances are used or sold, according to the release.
As part of the investigation, authorities say they seized four pounds of heroin with a street value of over $500,000, as well as 500 pills, about $25,000 in cash and multiple firearms.
The three defendants remain at the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville. Hitchcock and Hagood are being held without bond and Bradley is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, the release states.
