Oral rabies vaccine bait is being dropped across Southwest Virginia this month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services.
Low-flying aircraft will distribute small fishmeal-coated packets containing the oral rabies vaccine over the course of a week. Affected areas include Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Giles, Grayson, Scott, Smyth, Russell, Washington, Wise, Wythe and Tazewell counties and the cities of Bristol and Abingdon.
Federal officials said 700,000 baits will be released in Southwest Virginia. Targeted wildlife species that consume the baits become vaccinated for rabies.
