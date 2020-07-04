One year after Blackjewel declared bankruptcy, employees still await settlement and company faces questions about reclamation

One year ago, Bobby Allen returned home from his job at a Wise County, Virginia, coal mine with bad news: His employer, Blackjewel, had declared bankruptcy, and the miners didn’t know if they still had jobs.
As the country’s sixth-largest coal producer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 1, 2019, most of the company’s 1,700 employees were told not to return to work until further notice.
Then a precarious situation turned catastrophic when Blackjewel’s checks to employees from the end of June bounced. Some families saw the bad checks clawed back from bank accounts and many fell behind on bills.
Allen, 45, was one of about 480 people Blackjewel employed at sites across Southwest Virginia. He worked at the company’s Osaka mine, near the town of Appalachia.
He and his fiancé, Leanna Parsons, lived in Pennington Gap with two young children and a baby on the way.
“As weeks went on, it just started turning into months, and we both looked at each other around August, and we were like, ‘Something is going to have to give,’” Parsons, 33, said last month.
Allen knew someone who found a coal job in Alabama, and he moved to join the coal industry there in early September. The rest of the family followed him the next month.
A year later, the family is settled into their home in Tuscaloosa County. Allen has a steady coal job, the couple welcomed a baby boy into the family earlier this year and the family has access to resources in the community for their 3-year-old-son, who has autism, Parsons said.
“As far as the year, looking back where we are now, we’re very blessed,” she said.
Still, many of Blackjewel’s laid-off workers endured a variety of personal hardships and some decided to leave the coal industry, which is already under pressure from challenging market conditions.
In the months after Blackjewel’s bankruptcy filing, workers in Virginia shared stories of struggling to pay for basics like diapers and utilities, selling prized possessions and navigating the unemployment system. Some transitioned to new trades or found jobs in fields like welding and plastics manufacturing.
After failing to pay its employees for work completed in the final weeks of June, Blackjewel finally issued paychecks last fall as part of an agreement with federal officials.
In the past year of proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, most of the company’s assets — in Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming — have been auctioned off to new owners. Knoxville, Tennessee-based Kopper Glo Mining and Lexington, Kentucky-based Rhino Energy are two of the main buyers of Blackjewel’s Virginia assets.
But as the bankruptcy case proceeds, there are still some unresolved issues relevant to Southwest Virginia.
Compensating former employees
During the bankruptcy proceedings, Blackjewel faced a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, a federal law that requires employers to provide a 60-day notice before a mass layoff.
A settlement was reached earlier this year, according to Ned Pillersdorf, a Kentucky attorney who represents the company’s former workers, including those in Virginia.
But that settlement remains under seal and it’s unclear what workers may ultimately receive.
Citing the ongoing proceedings, Pillersdorf said in a recent interview that “it’s going to be a while until this [the settlement] is finally consummated.”
In general, he said wage earners do not fare well in bankruptcy proceedings because their claims often carry less priority than other creditors.
“I have told my clients from day one — bankruptcy court is like a funeral home, nobody leaves happy,” he said.
Still, Pillersdorf is cautiously optimistic miners will do well in court, “which is the exception to the rule,” he said. He recalled the miners who blocked Blackjewel coal from being moved along train tracks in Harlan County, Kentucky, last year in protest of not receiving their owed pay. This activism, he said, was a factor that prompted the U.S. Department of Labor to become involved with helping workers get their paychecks.
Questions about permit transfers and environmental violations
Environmental and community groups in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia have documented a number of issues when it comes to Blackjewel’s transfer of mining permits to new owners. The bankrupt company has also incurred a number of environmental violations, according to a 15-page letter the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center submitted to the bankruptcy court on June 17.
Of the 71 permits Blackjewel held in Virginia, only 34 permits had been transferred, according to the letter, which relied on state data. The process had started for eight permits and no transfer applications had been submitted for 29 permits.
There’s some confusion described in court filings about who owns about 20 of the Virginia permits, with a company called Eagle Specialty Materials saying the permits belong to Rhino Energy, which, in turn, has claimed that it does not control these permits.
The letter also said that the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy recorded 25 notices of violations for Blackjewel permits since December. All of these occurred on sites that either remain in estate — meaning they have not been sold to a new owner — or were in the group of permits whose ownership is under dispute.
The most frequently cited problems included 13 violations of failures to submit water monitoring reports and five notices for effluent limit violations.
A central concept of U.S. mining regulation is that the company that controls a permit is responsible for the site’s environmental cleanup and that a permit holder posts reclamation bond to ensure that the cleanup occurs.
On paper, Blackjewel is supposed to be accountable for the permits it still hasn’t transferred, but the lengthy bankruptcy proceedings and incomplete permit transfers pose challenges for ensuring reclamation work is actually completed.
“The biggest issue here is that this has taken so long that these permits are just sitting there with no one being responsible for them,” said Erin Savage of Appalachian Voices, a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization that has closely monitored the Blackjewel bankruptcy and provided analysis for the ACLC’s letter.
Savage works as the Central Appalachian senior program manager at Appalachian Voices.
“Just because they’re not producing coal doesn’t mean that the situation on the ground isn’t dynamic, isn’t changing,” she said about Blackjewel’s sites. “These permits clearly need active management, and, ideally, active reclamation that they’re just not getting right now and they basically haven’t been getting for a year.”
Attorneys for Blackjewel didn’t return a request for comment about the issues raised in the letter environmental groups submitted to the court last month.
An industry under pressure
Blackjewel was one of several U.S. coal companies to file for bankruptcy last year, and it is only one chapter of coal’s decline in Virginia.
Virginia mines produced more than 45.9 million tons of coal in 1990, and by 2019, that annual figure fell to 12.4 million, according to federal data. As production fell, so did employment in the state’s mines, from about 10,662 workers to 2,576 over the same 30-year period.
For those who stayed in the industry after Blackjewel’s demise, coal continues to provide higher earnings relative to other jobs in the region.
“In this area right here, if you want to make decent money, that’s what you have — the coal mines,” said Ronnie Lester, a 43-year-old who was laid off from a Blackjewel plant in Honaker last year and now works at a coal operation near Caretta, West Virginia.
Lester, who lives in Grundy and also previously worked at Blackjewel’s affiliate, Revelation Energy, said he experienced a three- to four-month layoff with that company as well.
Recalling the stress he’s experienced with mining layoffs, Lester admits his faith in the industry has been tested. He said he hopes the region will continue to create new job opportunities like developing factories on former mine sites and building up the tourism economy.
For their part, economic development leaders across the region have been working to attract and grow sectors like manufacturing, information technology, tourism and renewable energy. The federal government’s Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program, for example, has awarded millions of dollars in grants to community and economic development projects in Southwest Virginia.
But as the COVID-19 crisis threatens to accelerate coal’s challenges, people who’ve experienced the ups and downs of the industry say creating new economic opportunities may be more important than ever.
“We have the same exact sceneries around here as you’d find in Pigeon Forge,” Lester said about the mountains of Southwest Virginia. “Why can’t we have that here?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.