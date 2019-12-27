KINGSPORT, Tenn. — One person is dead after a reported fire and medical call on Snapps Ferry Road in Kingsport on Friday, according to the city’s fire department.

Kingsport Fire Department received a call around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a medical emergency and a possible fire in the 800 block of Snapps Ferry Road, the department wrote on its Facebook page.

When crews arrived, they found a deceased occupant in a trailer and an extinguished fire, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments