Officials react to 'Critical Mass' series on jail overcrowding at local jails

A week after the Bristol Herald Courier published its “Critical Mass” series examining overcrowded conditions in local jails, officials from every level of government reacted to the series and the information it provided.
Over the course of eight days, the Bristol Herald Courier published news articles, guest editorials, graphics, photos, videos and a podcast exploring the state of overcrowded facilities, the impacts on inmates and jail staff and potential solutions, among other topics. The newspaper also convened leaders from both localities for a town hall discussion on Oct. 9.
“[The series] just gives the public a better understanding of the current situation that we’re in,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in an interview this past week.
Sullivan County Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell agreed.
“I think it really allowed the citizens of the county, and especially the elected officials that have to make these decisions, know how urgent the situation is and how it’s a situation that’s got to be dealt with now,” Carswell said. “Just like the article said, we are at that ‘critical mass,’ and we’ve got to take action, and it’s going to take all of us working together to do that.”
A theme of collaboration came across in other interviews with local officials this past week.
“You need a lot of people working together to try to resolve this issue because it is so complex, and I think that’s one thing this helped bring out,” said Bill Hartley, vice mayor of Bristol, Virginia. “It’s not just Bristol or Sullivan County, but it really impacts the region as a whole.”
As the series ran, Carswell said he heard from some community members interested in getting involved with the jail — particularly with programming for inmates, assisting local officials with applying for grants and helping connect inmates with potential employers for when they are released. He said he appreciates the interest he’s received, but the jail also needs to figure out how to best coordinate and administer those potential efforts.
Others pointed to a range of solutions the series highlighted.
“I think one of the main takeaways that you would see — and our City Manager Randy [Eads] talked about it at the forum that you all held — is you have to find ways to keep people from getting in jail to start with,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne.
He specifically referenced a need for helping community members overcome substance use disorders and addressing issues with pretrial inmates being unable to afford bail.
In a letter to the editor published this week, Allison Arnold, director of Bristol, Virginia’s Judicial Alternative Sentencing program, argued that, “Alternatives to incarceration that include addiction treatment and contain a focus on employment are absolutely necessary to the public health of the city of Bristol.
“If the only outcome for every case that passes through the court system is incarceration, there will never be enough jail space. The solution is to break the cycle of addiction, family deterioration and crime,” she continued.
There are a lot of “moving parts” to consider with jail overcrowding, said Barry Staubus, the Sullivan County district attorney general. “Public safety, rehabilitation, recidivism, punishment — all those things have to be considered,” he said.
Staubus said he sees a building consensus on a need for a larger jail facility. “Yet we haven’t come to a consensus to how big the jail is going to be or what it’s going to contain or how it’s going to be built,” he noted.
Options architects have presented to Sullivan County officials include renovating and expanding existing facilities for $84.7 million or building a 297,000-square-foot jail on a new 30-acre site for $110 million. The County Commission has not yet decided on a particular course of action.
“My takeaway from this is that we’re far ahead of where we were three weeks ago because the public understands the problem. There is a deeper understanding of it. The media has given that issue credibility in the minds of the public who are going to have to support this to get it done,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said in an interview at his Blountville office this week. Venable said the reporting also made him think about a need for improving communications and access to timely research at the local government level.
“I hope we don’t lose our momentum,” Venable said about public interest in jail-related issues.
State leaders take notice of overcrowding issues
State leaders also took notice of the local overcrowding challenges.
“The numbers you have included really are shocking — you can see the direction it has gone and where it’s going,” State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said in a phone interview this week.
Lundberg co-sponsored a “truth-in-sentencing bill” passed into law this year, which prevents an inmate convicted of a Class A, B, or C felony from using sentence reduction credits until they reach their minimum release eligibility date — but it also establishes an expectation that nonviolent felons will be allowed to go on parole when they reach their release eligibility date. This may help address overcrowding issues, Lundberg said, but he cautioned that it’s still too early to tell what the impacts may be.
A legislative assistant for Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, wrote in an email that Crawford has worked to address issues related to substance abuse and mental health, although he also wants to ensure people who commit violent crimes are held accountable and communities are safe.
Reached by phone Friday morning, Crawford said he was aware of the overcrowding issues at the Sullivan County jail, although he said he sees it as a local issue, and he doesn’t “want to step on other people’s toes.” He said he sees his role as being more of a resource for local leaders.
“I would encourage all the local officials and the sheriff and everybody to come together and work toward a solution, and if they need the state’s assistance then we’ll be glad to help with what we can,” Crawford said.
Rep. Timothy Hill, R, whose district includes part of Sullivan County, did not return an inquiry from the Bristol Herald Courier.
In response to a request for comment on the series, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Correction wrote in an email, “The issue of jail overcrowding is one that will require all of Tennessee’s criminal justice partners to work in collaboration to resolve. The Tennessee Department of Correction works diligently with law enforcement partners in all 95 of the state’s counties in an effort to help manage Tennessee’s offender population.”
On the Virginia side of the border, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, noted that jail overcrowding is a challenge many communities face.
“The Commonwealth of Virginia has previously allowed for localities to either run their own jail or join a regional jail. Both options certainly come with positives and negatives. The state has not previously stepped in to deal with specific localities and their prisoner population as Virginia runs its own prison system. Inmates could be transferred to another facility, but the city still bears the housing costs even then. While there is no clear cut answer to this problem, I’m committed to working with Sheriff [David] Maples to see what, if anything, the state can do to assist given the unique situation the city finds itself in,” O’Quinn said in a statement.
Federal representatives react
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said issues the reporting raised tie into what he sees as needed reforms for mental health.
“This series underscores the urgent need for reform to reduce over-incarceration. The most important step we can take is to change the way our nation treats mental illness and addiction,” Kaine said in a statement. “Every sheriff I talk to confirms that their jails are filled with people who shouldn’t be there and wouldn’t be there if we had sufficient treatment options. I’ve been proud to support drug courts as one way to help those suffering with addiction. In April, I attended a drug court graduation in Washington County to learn more about how I can support the program’s continued success.”
Kaine said he supports bipartisan legislation that would form a commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the nation’s criminal justice system.
“The reports of overcrowding in Virginia’s jails are alarming. We’ve got to make sure that inmates are treated humanely while in custody, and we need to make sure that the men and women who work in these prisons have the support and resources they need to do their jobs safely. I will continue to monitor this situation and push for sufficient funding for the First Step Act — legislation I supported to help support individuals as they reintegrate back into society and reduce the number of non-violent offenders cycling through and overcrowding our federal prison systems,” Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D, said in a statement.
President Donald Trump signed the First Step Act last December, which Kaine also supported.
“Local law enforcement is on the front lines addressing the issues that affect the quality of life in our communities and are most effective at catching and incarcerating violent criminals if they are given the resources they need to do their jobs,” U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., wrote in an email. “Our federal and local law enforcement officials must work together to invest in public safety, address jail overcrowding, and keep mental health and addiction centers open for treatment.”
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Based on what I’ve learned in roundtables I’ve hosted over the past several years, there is no doubt the overcrowding in our jails is directly linked to our region’s challenges with opioids and methamphetamine,” Rep. Phil Roe, a Republican who represents Sullivan County in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a statement.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, whose district includes Bristol, Virginia, said in a written statement, “We need to continue to work on the drug problem and improve the ways we respond to mental health issues.”
