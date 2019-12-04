Efforts are picking up to save the Appalachian League.
Bristol Pirates President Mahlon Luttrell was among around 20 Minor League Baseball representatives who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week in hopes of keeping local professional baseball alive.
Major League Baseball has proposed several radical changes to Minor League Baseball, including the loss of 42 franchises effective at the end of the 2020 season. Among the reasons stated are improved facilities, less travel and better pay for players.
The only Appalachian League team that would continue operating would be the Pulaski Yankees, which would be placed in another league.
“With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country,” Luttrell said in a news release from the Bristol Pirates. “We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join us.”
The “Save Minor League Baseball Task Force” was created Tuesday by more than 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts.
“I am proud to launch this important Task Force,” Trahan said in a news release. “Together, along with our colleagues, we will make perfectly clear that Congress is ready to defend our communities, which stand to lose out in MLB’s proposal to slash the number of Minor League teams. The Lowell (Mass.) Spinners and other minor league teams across the United States provide critical economic and cultural benefits to the communities they call home, and Congress will have a voice in this conversation.”
Among other regional Minor League officials to travel to Washington was George McGonagle, current president of the Bluefield Baseball Club and Rocky Malimisura, general manager of the Bluefield Blue Jays. They were joined by several members of Minor League Baseball, including President Pat O’Conner, all of whom expressed appreciation for the support.
“Minor League Baseball values the support of [Congress] and the entire Task Force for America’s pastime and for recognizing our positive contributions to their communities and local economies as well as dozens of others across the country," said MiLB, in a news release. “While it is our hope to negotiate a fair agreement with MLB, the overwhelming support from elected officials on both sides of the aisle, at all levels of government, has been tremendous and shows that baseball helps to unite our nation.”
Local representatives have also been on board, including U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City.
“Major League Baseball can look at all the sabermetrics it wants, but what they don’t understand is the serious impact that losing these baseball teams will have on our communities,” Roe said in the release. “You won’t see it in any formula, but my colleagues and I have seen the impact teams like the Staten Island Yankees can have on the faces of children who show up at the ballpark every year. I’m proud to join this effort to urge the MLB to reconsider.”
According to Luttrell, efforts had been ongoing to contact congressional officials to support the quest to keep teams like the Bristol Pirates in business.
“We have prior to going up been reaching out to our Congressmen and others seeking out support and getting them to sign the letter to Major League Baseball opposing what they are attempting to do,” Luttrell said in a text to the Bristol Herald Courier. “While up there we also followed up as much as we could to Congress and some Senators explaining the impact that it would have on our communities if this goes through as MLB has presented.”
Luttrell will travel next week to San Diego for the annual Baseball Winter Meetings, when he expects to learn more about the proposal.
“We appreciate the support in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort [to] cast off thousands of jobs, reduce affordable, family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support of our great game,” Luttrell said in the release.
