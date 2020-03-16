House fire, March 16, 2020

Crews outside the house on Old Airport Road. Officials were called to the scene shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, according to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong. 

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Va. — Occupants safely escaped a house fire early this morning near the intersection of Old Airport Road and Kings Mill Pike, according to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.

Emergency officials received a call about the fire shortly after 5 a.m. and crews arrived to find fire visible on all four sides of the house on Old Airport Road, Armstrong said.

Fire fighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused major damage to the structure’s roof, Armstrong said.

“The fire pretty much burnt the whole roof off,” he said.

Armstrong said officials didn’t yet know what caused the early morning fire, but said an investigator was on scene.

He said there were no reported injuries to the home's occupants and firefighters who responded to the blaze. 

As of around 7 a.m., Old Airport Road is closed near the intersection of Kings Mill Pike.

The American Red Cross is assisting the home's occupants, Armstrong said. 

