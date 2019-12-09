Tuesday Snow 08

Tuesday morning's snowfall clings to the fall foliage in Bristol, Tennessee.

 David Crigger/BHC

Possible snowfall is in the forecast for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will move through the region Tuesday morning and temperatures are expected to drop below freezing on Tuesday evening. Snowfall will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with potential accumulations of one to three inches in higher elevations.

Monday is expected to be warmer during the day, with a high near 60 in Bristol and a 60% chance of precipitation. Monday night could see a low of 54 and a 70% chance of rain.

On Tuesday, NWS forecasts temperatures could fall to 44 by 5 p.m. Rain is expected Tuesday, but as temperatures drop to a low of 31 Tuesday night, NWS forecasts a chance of rain and snow.

Wednesday could see a high near 42 and a low Wednesday night of 24.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 45, but NWS predicts a slight chance of rain or freezing rain early Friday morning as temperatures drop to a low around 29.

