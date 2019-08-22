With thunderstorms impacting the Bristol area, the National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for portions of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for Thursday afternoon.
At 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms between Hampton, Tennessee, and northeast of Weber City, Virginia. The storms were moving east at 30 mph and could see half-inch hail and winds exceeding 40 mph, according to the advisory. Impacted locations include Bristol, Kingsport, Elizabethton and Abingdon.
The advisory is in place until 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
A hazardous weather outlook from NWS has also indicated “a couple of strong to marginally severe storms” are possible in east Tennessee and southwest Virginia Thursday afternoon and early evening.