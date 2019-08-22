With thunderstorms impacting the Bristol area, the National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory for portions of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for Thursday afternoon.

At 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Doppler radar tracked strong thunderstorms between Hampton, Tennessee, and northeast of Weber City, Virginia. The storms were moving east at 30 mph and could see half-inch hail and winds exceeding 40 mph, according to the advisory. Impacted locations include Bristol, Kingsport, Elizabethton and Abingdon.

The advisory is in place until 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook from NWS has also indicated “a couple of strong to marginally severe storms” are possible in east Tennessee and southwest Virginia Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments