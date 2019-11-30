A strong storm system and associated cold front are moving into the region today into tonight producing widespread rain and a few thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service in Morristown reports that periods of moderate to locally heavy rain can be anticipated with localized totals of 2 to 3 inches which may produce localized flooding.
This system will also produce windy conditions across the Appalachian Mountains as a strong southerly flow develops ahead of the front. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains with winds up to 55 mph, according to the NWS.
For Sunday night and Monday, colder air will move into the region with precipitation developing over Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, the NWS said. The precipitation will mix with, or change to snow over the higher terrain. The NWS said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected in the mountains with local amounts up to 4 inches possible over the highest elevations, such as Roan Mountain and High Knob.
No reports of flooding have been made as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
