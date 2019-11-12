10:05 a.m.: Snowfall should be coming to an end across the region.
Locations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia recorded an average of 1 to 2 inches of snow Tuesday morning, according to Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.
However, higher elevations like Wise County saw 3 to 3.5 inches, he added.
Temperatures are expected to drop through the 20s Tuesday afternoon, although the wind chill may make it feel like the teens.
Bristol, Virginia is expected to see northwest wind of around 15 miles per hour on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour, according to the NWS website.
NWS forecasts a low of 15 degrees for Tuesday night.
Temperatures are expected to rise on Wednesday to a high of 43 degrees,
9:20 a.m.: Despite the light snowfall across the region, flights are running on time at the Tri-Cities Airport, according to Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development at the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
8:55 a.m.: With light snowfall across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, transportation officials said it appears snow hasn’t been sticking on the roadways throughout the region.
“We haven’t had any reports of significant crashes or traffic backups in the area. Our crews reported for work last night just after midnight and headed to their routes after that,” said Mark Nagi, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. “They’ve treated roadways as needed throughout the morning but fortunately we didn’t see snow sticking on the roadways very much.”
Across the state border in Virginia, crews have been out since 11 p.m. Monday monitoring conditions. “They will continue to stay out as long as we have snow in the forecast today,” said Michelle Earl, a Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
Although it’s generally been a wet morning, Earl said there has been more snow in Wise County than in other areas so motorists there may have seen some snow sticking to roads Tuesday morning.
One accident involving a tractor trailer was reported on U.S. Route 23 North near Norton around 7:45 a.m. and crews are working to clear that up, Earl said. A Virginia State Police spokesperson did not immediately return an inquiry seeking more details on the accident.
We're following the impacts of weather across the Mountain Empire. Do you see something we're not reporting? Send updates and photos to tdodson@bristolnews.com.
