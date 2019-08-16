ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The private jet carrying retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family bounced at least twice, and its right landing gear collapsed during a crash Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, a federal investigator said Friday.
“The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear, and you can actually see the right main landing gear collapsing on the [surveillance] video,” said National Transportation Safety Board Senior Investigator Ralph Hicks.
Earnhardt, 44, his wife Amy, 37, and 1-year-old daughter, Isla, as well as two pilots — who have not yet been identified — managed to escape from the plane as it caught fire. The family’s dog, Gus, also survived.
Federal investigators were on the ground Friday morning to review the crash, which occurred as Earnhardt was arriving in Tennessee for this weekend’s events at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hicks said investigators have obtained surveillance video footage of the crash from nearby businesses.
On the ground, Hicks said the airplane continued down the runway, through a fence, into a ditch and came to a stop on state Route 91, a busy four-lane highway.
The Cessna Citation Latitude 680, registered to JR Motorsports of Mooresville, North Carolina, took off 20 minutes earlier at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.
In Tennessee, the pilots experienced good weather conditions with calm winds, Hicks said.
“We’re going to be on scene for two or three days documenting the perishable evidence at the site,” Hicks said.
Investigators will then return to Atlanta, Georgia, to go through the cockpit, fuselage and systematically study the aircraft. They’ll also document the flight controls, he added.
The plane, an 11-seat, twin engine fixed wing, was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, which Hicks said will be sent to NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C., for further investigation.
“We have spoken to both pilots today, and the information that they provided us is very consistent with the video,” Hicks said.
Hicks said both were professionally trained. The airport’s manager previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that the pilot was familiar with the airport, and the plane previously landed in Elizabethton.
Mike Davis, managing director of JR Motorsports, which owned the airplane, declined to disclose information about the pilots. He noted that two pilots were on board, and both made it out OK.
Such jets are able to land at the Elizabethton Airport, which has a runway of about 4,500 feet long, Hicks noted.
Investigators walked the runway Friday, and Hicks said they found skid marks and tire tread marks, as well as some small debris.
“We can’t tell that right now,” Hicks said when asked where the aircraft landed along the runway. “There are no definite touchdown marks.”
Video footage does not appear to show an initial touchdown that was too long, he added.
The plane’s pilots did not communicate with the local Federal Aviation Administration tower at nearby Tri-Cities Airport, according to an FAA spokeswoman. Pilots using the Elizabethton airport are not required to communicate with the FAA.
Hicks said that pilots can determine on their own how to land at the airport.
Once the plane was on the ground, Hicks said a post-crash fire occurred. The occupants were able to escape from the plane. Earnhardt was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be checked, and was released Thursday.
The Elizabethton Municipal Airport, which is owned by the town, averages about 80 aircraft operations a day, according to the FAA. The airport is the base of 39 single-engine planes, five multi-engine planes, three jets and a helicopter.
Hicks said the preliminary report regarding the Earnhardt crash will be released in about seven days.
“We don’t draw any conclusions at this time,” he noted.