ABINGDON, Va. — A Norton-based doctor pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally prescribing thousands of opioid and benzodiazepine pills, among several other federal charges.
Raymond Michael Moore, 61, of Wise, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to 14 federal charges, including illegally prescribing more than 25,000 oxycodone pills, over 17,000 hydrocodone pills and more than 10,000 benzodiazepine pills, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. Moore also pleaded guilty to obtaining drugs by fraud, health care fraud, making a false statement to law enforcement and failing to maintain required records.
Moore issued prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose and told investigators that controlled substances found during the execution of search warrants were returned from patients and were to be destroyed, the release states. However, Moore later told authorities that the substances were for his personal use.
As part of a plea agreement, Moore will pay over $50,000 in restitute to Virginia Medicaid, forfeit over $100,000 and agrees to never again be a medical provider, according to the release.
He now faces up to 80 years in prison and a maximum fine of $4.25 million. His sentencing is scheduled for March 26.
“The public places great trust in physicians to act as gatekeepers to the powerful prescription drugs that have come to plague our communities,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in the release. “When they choose greed over their important obligation to help heal people, we will aggressively prosecute these doctors and seek to remove their ability to contribute to the opioid epidemic.”
