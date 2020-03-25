Local government and health leaders in Northeast Tennessee will hold a “social distancing discussion” at 11 a.m. this morning at the Sullivan County Health Department in Blountville, according to a news release.
The event will feature officials from the Sullivan County Health Department and Northeast Regional Health Office, as well as Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Bristol Mayor Margaret Feierabend. Leaders from Kingsport, Johnson City, Bluff City, Jonesborough and Washington County, Tennessee will also be present, the release states.
Officials have urged residents to stay at home as much as possible amid the ongoing pandemic.
When people do leave their homes to buy groceries or pick up medications, public health officials recommend staying six feet apart from others.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee previously issued an executive order prohibiting social gatherings of 10 or more people.
The Northeast Region and Sullivan County Health Department have created coronavirus public information lines.
Sullivan County’s line can be reached at 423-279-2777 on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
The Northeast Region line is available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 423-979-4689.
The Bristol Herald Courier will live stream the news conference on its Facebook page.
